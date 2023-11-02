Global eConsent In Healthcare Market Size To Worth USD 1.21 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.9%

New York, United States, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global eConsent In Healthcare Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.43 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.21 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period.

eConsent in healthcare is the digital method of obtaining patient consent for medical procedures and sharing health information. It replaces traditional paper-based consent forms with electronic platforms, allowing patients to provide consent through electronic signatures or other authentication methods. eConsent offers benefits such as improved efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility. It simplifies the consent process for patients, enabling them to review and sign forms conveniently from anywhere. Healthcare providers can track and document consent in electronic health records, ensuring compliance and facilitating the retrieval of consent information. eConsent enhances patient autonomy by providing clear information about procedures and risks, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global eConsent In Healthcare Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Cloud-based and Web-based), By Enrollment Type (On-site and Remote), By Form Type (General Consent, General Consent with Specific Denial, General Denial with Specific Consent, and General Denial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The web-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the global eConsent in healthcare market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based. The web-based segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period in the eConsent in healthcare market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, web-based solutions offer increased accessibility and convenience to both healthcare providers and patients, as consent forms can be accessed and signed remotely from any web-enabled device. Secondly, web-based platforms are often more cost-effective and easier to implement compared to onsite solutions, making them attractive to healthcare organizations. Additionally, advancements in web technologies, such as improved security and user interfaces, have enhanced the reliability and user experience of web-based eConsent systems. These factors contribute to the expected growth of the web-based segment in the eConsent in healthcare market.

The onsite segment held the largest market share with more than 76.4% in 2022.

Based on the enrollment type, the global eConsent in healthcare market is segmented into on-site and remote. The onsite segment has emerged as the dominant player in the eConsent in healthcare market, accounting for a significant revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. Onsite eConsent solutions provide healthcare organizations with complete control over the consent process within their premises, ensuring data security and compliance with regulatory requirements. It allows for real-time interaction between healthcare professionals and patients, fostering better communication and clarification of any concerns. Onsite eConsent also offers a sense of familiarity and reassurance to patients, who may prefer face-to-face interactions when providing consent for medical procedures. These factors have propelled the onsite segment to hold a prominent position in the eConsent in healthcare market.

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 11.2% over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is poised for significant growth in the eConsent in Healthcare market during the forecast period. The region has a well-developed healthcare system and a strong emphasis on data privacy and patient rights, making eConsent solutions an attractive proposition. Increasing digitization initiatives in healthcare, including the widespread adoption of electronic health records and interoperability frameworks, create a favorable environment for eConsent implementation. The supportive regulatory frameworks, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), promote secure and compliant consent processes. Additionally, the rising demand for streamlined and efficient healthcare services, coupled with the presence of key market players and technological advancements, is expected to drive the growth of the eConsent market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global eConsent in healthcare market include Veeva Systems, Wellbeing Software, a Citadel Group, Florence Healthcare, Concentric Health Ltd., 5thPort, LLC, Cloudbyz, Calysta EMR, Interlace Health, Thieme Compliance GmbH and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, uMotif and ClinOne collaborated to provide a single, integrated solution that provides best-in-class electronic informed consent (eConsent) and electronic clinical outcome assessments technology to address the challenges that patients and clinical research coordinators face when navigating multiple systems, apps, and sensors for each protocol in the life sciences industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global eConsent in healthcare market based on the below-mentioned segments:

eConsent In Healthcare Market, By Platform

Cloud-based

Web-based

eConsent In Healthcare Market, By Enrollment Type

On-site

Remote

eConsent In Healthcare Market, By Form Type

General Consent

General Consent with Specific Denial

General Denial with Specific Consent

General Denial

eConsent In Healthcare Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



