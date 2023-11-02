Xage Security and SAIC to Accelerate Zero Trust Adoption in Critical Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , the zero trust real-world cybersecurity company, and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC ), the Fortune 500® company and a leading integrator delivering technology transformation to the U.S. federal government, today announced a strategic relationship to bring zero trust security solutions to critical infrastructure and distributed edge, inclusive of operational technology (OT), IT, and cloud environments. As part of the initiative Xage is being integrated into SAIC’s IT & OT Accelerator offerings to help customers address critical infrastructure security mandates guided by the United States (U.S.) National Cybersecurity Strategy.



“Our work with SAIC reflects our focus on the adoption of zero trust in the public sector,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO of Xage Security. “Xage will collaborate with SAIC to deliver national security-grade zero trust security solutions that will modernize the U.S. public sector markets, as well as accelerate cyber-defense and secure digital transformation for government infrastructure."

To meet the growing demand from the Federal sector to secure distributed edge and cyber-physical environments, Xage Security Gov is working directly with SAIC to address these needs. Xage Security Gov is a wholly-owned affiliate of Xage Security, dedicated to addressing the cyber protection needs of the nation’s most critical missions, operations and assets.

“With cyberattacks against federal agencies on the rise and government-issued cyber guidance increasing in tandem, zero trust must be a priority for every government system,” said Heath Starr, vice president, Growth Enablement and Business Transformation at SAIC. “Together, we can reach an expanded roster of public sector entities looking to cyber harden their complex and distributed operational technology and IT environments with the most effective zero trust solutions.”

SAIC will leverage Xage Fabric , a cybersecurity mesh platform, to deliver sophisticated solutions across the U.S. public sector markets and support everything from the most modernized environments to legacy government assets. Together we will provide solutions for government programs of record such as U.S Air Force Cloud Based Command and Control, where distributed edge-to-core protection and federated defense-in-depth architectures are required, and enable Department of Defense agencies to more easily acquire Xage’s solutions for edge authentication, privileged access management and zero trust use cases.

For the latest in Xage federal customer news, read here about the new contract awarded to Xage by U.S. Space Force. To learn more about Xage’s suite of zero trust solutions for critical infrastructure protection and how it accelerates cyber-defense and secure digital transformation, please visit xage.com .

About SAIC

SAIC® a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom .

About Xage Security and Xage Security Gov

Xage Security is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage Security Gov is a wholly-owned affiliate of Xage Security, dedicated to addressing the cyber protection needs of Federal Government clients. Xage’s solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity-based access management, remote access, and zero trust data exchange, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation. Visit Xage online at www.xage.com .