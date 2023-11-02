Latest Update: Containerized Data Center Market Size & Share Report, 2023-2030

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global containerized data center market size was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 47.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights. in its report titled, Containerized Data Center Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

The deployment of these data centers enables scalability and rapid installation. These benefits can be attributed to the integration of the infrastructure into pre-fabricated modules such as firefighting systems, power and cooling systems, and others.





Request a Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/containerized-data-center-market-108571





Key Industry Development:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the deployment of AWS Modular Data Center for the U.S. Department of Defense under the JWCC (Joint Readiness Capability) contract. By deploying self-contained AWS data centers with embedded AWS infrastructure, the DoD was able to take advantage of limited infrastructure.





Key Takeaways

Increasing Need for Scalable Data Center Solutions to Enhance Market Growth

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Data Centers to Boost Market Growth

Healthcare Industry to Witness a Remarkable Market Growth Owing to Rising Investments in IT Spending

Strategic Collaboration and Critical Investments in Modular Data Centers by Major Players to Gain Competitive Edge

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Containerized Data Center Market share are Hewlett Packard Enterprises (U.S.), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Vertiv Group Corp. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), ZTE Corporation (China), Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fuji Bridex Pte Ltd. (Singapore)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 47.14 billion Base Year 2022 Containerized Data Center Market Size in 2022 USD 9.24 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Type of Container, Enterprise Type, Industry,and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/containerized-data-center-market-108571





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Energy-Efficient Data Center Demand to Drive Industry Expansion

The containerized data center market growth is being driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions. The centers help modern companies decrease their carbon footprints and save energy.

However, issues associated with low computing performance may hinder market growth to a considerable extent.





SEGMENTATION

By Type of Container

20 Feet Container

40 Feet Container

Customized Container

By Enterprise Type

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

By Region

North America

Mexico

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North America Held Major Share Due to Presence of Key Players

North America dominated the global containerized data center market share in 2022. The expansion is driven by the presence of key market players such as Vertiv Group Corp., IBM, Dell Inc., and HPE.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR over the study period. The surge is due to the rising need for real-time data processing and smart city initiatives.





Quick Buy - Containerized Data Center Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108571





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Enter Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Footing

Major industry participants are striking partnership deals and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. These initiatives are also being undertaken by companies to increase their geographical footprints. Some of the other steps deployed comprise merger agreements, the formation of alliances, the launch of new containerized data centers, and an increase in research activities.





FAQ’s

How large is the Containerized Data Center Market?

Containerized Data Center Market size was USD 9.24 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Containerized Data Center Market growing?

The Containerized Data Center Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends 2030

Data Storage Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth

Managed Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment