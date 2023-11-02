Global Apparel Logistics Market Thrives on RFID Adoption and Automation, Transforming Fashion Supply Chains

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Logistics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The apparel logistics market is experiencing substantial expansion, with a projected growth of $40.17 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by an accelerating CAGR of 6.52%.
A comprehensive report on the apparel logistics market has been released, offering a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.
The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the fast replenishment cycle in the apparel industry, the growing adoption of omni-channel retailing, and the increasing automation in warehousing.
The apparel logistics market is segmented as follows:
By Service Type:
- Transportation
- Warehousing and distribution
- Others
By Product:
- Pre-production
- Trade logistics
By Geographical Landscape:
- Europe
- North America
- APAC (Asia-Pacific)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the growing adoption of RFID tags in the apparel industry. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from increasing product returns for apparel goods and rising demand for less-than-truckload transportation in the apparel industry.
The report on the apparel logistics market encompasses the following key areas:
- Apparel logistics market sizing
- Apparel logistics market forecast
- Apparel logistics market industry analysis
Key Companies Mentioned:
- Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P
- Apparel Logistics Group Inc
- Bollore SE
- Burris Logistics Co.
- CMA CGM SA Group
- Delhivery Ltd.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV AS
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- Genex Logistics
- Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG
- Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Kuehne Nagel Management AG
- Logwin AG
- NFI Industries Inc.
- Nippon Express Holdings Inc.
- PVS Fulfillment Service GmbH
- Shipbob Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65zcx8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.