Global Apparel Logistics Market Thrives on RFID Adoption and Automation, Transforming Fashion Supply Chains

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Logistics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The apparel logistics market is experiencing substantial expansion, with a projected growth of $40.17 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by an accelerating CAGR of 6.52%.

A comprehensive report on the apparel logistics market has been released, offering a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the fast replenishment cycle in the apparel industry, the growing adoption of omni-channel retailing, and the increasing automation in warehousing.

The apparel logistics market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing and distribution

Others

By Product:

Pre-production

Trade logistics

By Geographical Landscape:

Europe

North America

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

South America

Middle East and Africa

One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the growing adoption of RFID tags in the apparel industry. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from increasing product returns for apparel goods and rising demand for less-than-truckload transportation in the apparel industry.

The report on the apparel logistics market encompasses the following key areas:

Apparel logistics market sizing

Apparel logistics market forecast

Apparel logistics market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Apparel Logistics Group Inc

Bollore SE

Burris Logistics Co.

CMA CGM SA Group

Delhivery Ltd.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Genex Logistics

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Logwin AG

NFI Industries Inc.

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

PVS Fulfillment Service GmbH

Shipbob Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65zcx8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.