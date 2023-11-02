Global Residential HVAC Market Poised for Strong Growth, Driven by Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems and Smart HVAC Controls

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential HVAC Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential HVAC market is on the cusp of substantial expansion, with a forecasted growth of USD 37,304.79 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by a compelling CAGR of 8.47%.

A comprehensive report on the residential HVAC market has been released, providing a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing demand for HVAC systems in the construction industry, the rising preference for condensing boilers, and the surging refurbishment and replacement demand in HVAC components.

The residential HVAC market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

HVAC equipment

HVAC services

By Product:

Air conditioning system

Heating system

Ventilating system

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the increasing use of power evaluation software programs. Additionally, the market is poised to benefit from the growing adoption of renewable energy sources for residential heating and the increased use of smartphones for controlling HVAC devices.

The report on the residential HVAC market encompasses the following key areas:

Residential HVAC market sizing

Residential HVAC market forecast

Residential HVAC market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

AB Electrolux

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA Group

Paloma Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Systemair AB

Toshiba Corp.

Trane Technologies Plc

Whirlpool Corp.

Melrose Industries Plc

