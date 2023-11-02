Global Immunology Market Soars with Projected $56.07 Billion Growth by 2027, Fueled by Surging Cases of Infectious Diseases

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immunology Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immunology market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 56.07 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by an accelerating CAGR of 8.84%.

A comprehensive report on the immunology market has been released, offering a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing number of organ transplantations, a rise in cases of infectious diseases, and challenges related to the approval of biosimilars.

The immunology market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Immunosuppressants

Immuno boosters

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (ROW)

One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the significant pipeline of immunology products. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from collaborations and partnerships for research and development in immunology and advancements in diagnostic technologies for immunological conditions.

The report on the immunology market encompasses the following key areas:

Immunology market sizing

Immunology market forecast

Immunology market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

3SBio Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

ImmuNext Inc.

Incyte Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

UCB SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc





