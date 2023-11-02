Economic Resurgence and Surge in Light Vehicle Manufacturing Boost Power Tool Batteries Market with a Projected Growth of $1,518.82 Million by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Tool Batteries Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The power tool batteries market is undergoing significant expansion, with a projected growth of USD 1,518.82 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by an accelerating CAGR of 8.1%. A comprehensive report on the power tool batteries market has been released, offering a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.
The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing consumer use of power tools, a rise in the manufacturing of light vehicles, and declining prices of Li-ion batteries.
The power tool batteries market is segmented as follows:
By End-user:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
By Type:
- Li-ion battery
- Nickel battery
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC (Asia-Pacific)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the replacement of NiCd technology with Li-ion batteries in power tool batteries. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from the integration of 3D printing technology and the increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs).
The report on the power tool batteries market encompasses the following key areas:
- Power tool batteries market sizing
- Power tool batteries market forecast
- Power tool batteries market analysis
Key Companies Mentioned:
- Atlas Copco AB
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- E One Moli Energy Corp.
- EGO
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Hilti AG
- Husqvarna AB
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Makita Corp.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Snap-On Inc.
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Wanxiang Group
- ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
