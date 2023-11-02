Teleflex Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Full Year 2023 Outlook

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023.



Third quarter financial summary

Revenues of $746.4 million, up 8.7% compared to the prior year period; up 7.4% on a constant currency basis





GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.91, compared to $2.16 in the prior year period





Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.64, compared to $3.27 in the prior year period



2023 guidance summary

Narrowing GAAP revenue growth guidance to 6.25% to 6.45%





Raising constant currency revenue growth guidance range to 6.4% to 6.6%





Raising GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance to $7.95 to $8.15





Narrowing adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance to $13.30 to $13.50



"Following a strong first half performance, our third quarter built upon Teleflex’s durable growth profile with a 7.4% constant currency revenue increase year-over-year. We witnessed stability in surgical procedures, continued strength in our Asia Pacific market, and healthy increases in our Interventional and OEM businesses," said Liam Kelly, Teleflex's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also recently completed our acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB, which will enable our Interventional Urology business unit to bring urologists, radiation oncologists, and other specialists more innovative technologies that can positively impact patient care. Our updated constant currency growth guidance reflects the stronger than expected performance over the nine-months of 2023. In addition, the guidance includes the expected contribution from our acquisition of Palette partly offset by a loss of revenue from the termination of the manufacturing transition services agreement associated with the divestiture of certain respiratory assets to Medline, which is now expected to occur earlier than originally planned.”

NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company's reportable operating segments for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2023 and September 25, 2022 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency

Revenue Growth Americas $428.2 $405.1 5.7% 0.2% 5.5% EMEA 142.7 128.4 11.1% 7.1% 4.0% Asia 93.2 82.0 13.6% (3.5)% 17.1% OEM 82.3 71.3 15.5% 1.5% 14.0% Consolidated $746.4 $686.8 8.7% 1.3% 7.4%





Nine Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Americas $1,264.7 $1,195.7 5.8% —% 5.8% EMEA 433.9 410.5 5.7% 0.8% 4.9% Asia 258.6 227.8 13.5% (5.9)% 19.4% OEM 243.4 199.0 22.4% 0.5% 21.9% Consolidated $2,200.6 $2,033.0 8.2% (0.5)% 8.7%

NET REVENUE BY GLOBAL PRODUCT CATEGORY

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company's global product categories for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2023 and September 25, 2022 on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Vascular Access $169.9 $167.1 1.7% 1.4% 0.3% Interventional 134.1 108.7 23.3% 0.9% 22.4% Anesthesia 97.6 97.6 —% 1.3% (1.3)% Surgical 112.8 93.1 21.1% 0.5% 20.6% Interventional Urology 73.6 79.0 (6.8)% —% (6.8)% OEM 82.3 71.3 15.5% 1.5% 14.0% Other 76.1 69.9 8.8% 3.5% 5.3% Consolidated $746.4 $686.8 8.7% 1.3% 7.4%

Nine Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Revenue Growth Vascular Access $521.3 $497.2 4.9% (0.4)% 5.3% Interventional 375.8 319.9 17.5% (0.6)% 18.1% Anesthesia 291.8 289.2 0.9% (0.3)% 1.2% Surgical 317.8 282.5 12.5% (1.6)% 14.1% Interventional Urology 226.8 233.7 (2.9)% (0.1)% (2.8)% OEM 243.4 199.0 22.4% 0.5% 21.9% Other 223.7 211.5 5.7% 0.2% 5.5% Consolidated $2,200.6 $2,033.0 8.2% (0.5)% 8.7%

OTHER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing charges for the nine months ended October 1, 2023 totaled $180.5 million compared to $174.1 million for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2023 were $881.5 million compared to $292.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Net accounts receivable at October 1, 2023 were $425.2 million compared to $408.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Inventories at October 1, 2023 were $625.1 million compared to $578.5 million at December 31, 2022.

2023 OUTLOOK

The Company narrowed its full year 2023 GAAP revenue growth outlook to 6.25% to 6.45%, reflecting our estimate of an approximately 0.15% negative impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, the Company increased its full year 2023 revenue growth outlook of 6.40% to 6.60% year-over-year.

The Company raised its full year 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to $7.95 to $8.15. The Company narrowed its 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to $13.30 to $13.50, representing growth of 1.8% to 3.4% year-over-year.

Forecasted 2023 Constant Currency Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted 2023 GAAP revenue growth 6.25% 6.45% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.15)% (0.15)% Forecasted 2023 constant currency revenue growth 6.40% 6.60%

Forecasted 2023 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $7.95 $8.15 Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items, net of tax $0.61 $0.61 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items, net of tax $(0.29) $(0.29) Other items, net of tax $0.11 $0.11 Pension termination and related charges, net of tax $0.80 $0.80 ERP Implementation, net of tax $0.05 $0.05 MDR, net of tax $0.60 $0.60 Intangible amortization expense, net of tax $3.47 $3.47 Forecasted adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, net of tax $13.30 $13.50

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

A webcast of Teleflex's third quarter 2023 investor conference call can be accessed live from a link on the Company's website at teleflex.com . The call will begin at 8:00 am ET on November 2, 2023.

An audio replay of the investor call will be available beginning at 11:00 am ET on November 2, 2023, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 800 770 2030 (U.S.) or 1 647 362 9199 (all other locations). The confirmation code is 87648.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

References in this release to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on adjusted diluted earnings per share include both the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency denominated transactions.

In the discussion of segment results, "new products" refers to products for which we initiated commercial sales within the past 36 months and "existing products" refers to products we have sold commercially for more than 36 months.

Certain financial information is presented on a rounded basis, which may cause minor differences. Segment results and commentary exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

NOTES ON NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, commonly referred to as “GAAP.” In this press release, we provide supplemental information, consisting of the following non-GAAP financial measures: constant currency revenue growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are described in more detail below. Management uses these financial measures to assess Teleflex’s financial performance, make operating decisions, allocate financial resources, provide guidance on possible future results, and assist in its evaluation of period-to-period and peer comparisons. The non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors because they provide insight into management’s assessment of our business, and provide supplemental information pertinent to a comparison of period-to-period results of our ongoing operations. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Moreover, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Tables reconciling changes in historical constant currency net revenues to historical GAAP net revenues are set forth above under “Net Revenue by Segment" and "Net Revenue by Global Product Category". Tables reconciling historical adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to historical GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are set forth below.

Constant currency revenue growth: This non-GAAP measure is based upon net revenues, adjusted to eliminate the impact of translating the results of international subsidiaries at different currency exchange rates from period to period. The impact of changes in foreign currency may vary significantly from period to period, and such changes generally are outside of the control of our management. We believe that this measure facilitates a comparison of our operating performance exclusive of currency exchange rate fluctuations that do not reflect our underlying performance or business trends.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: This non-GAAP measure is based upon diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude, depending on the period presented, the items described below. Management does not believe that any of the excluded items are indicative of our underlying core performance or business trends.

Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items - Restructuring programs involve discrete initiatives designed to, among other things, consolidate or relocate manufacturing, administrative and other facilities, outsource distribution operations, improve operating efficiencies and integrate acquired businesses. Depending on the specific restructuring program involved, our restructuring charges may include employee termination, contract termination, facility closure, employee relocation, equipment relocation, outplacement and other exit costs associated with the restructuring program. Restructuring related charges are directly related to our restructuring programs and consist of facility consolidation costs, including accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures, costs to transfer manufacturing operations between locations, and retention bonuses offered to certain employees as an incentive for them to remain with our company after completion of the restructuring program. Impairment charges occur if, due to events or changes in circumstances, we determine that the carrying value of an asset exceeds its fair value. Impairment charges do not directly affect our liquidity, but could have a material adverse effect on our reported financial results.

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items - Acquisition and integration expenses are incremental charges, other than restructuring or restructuring related expenses, that are directly related to specific business or asset acquisition transactions. These charges may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees; systems integration costs; legal entity restructuring expense; inventory step-up amortization (amortization, through cost of goods sold, of the increase in fair value of inventory resulting from a fair value calculation as of the acquisition date); fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities; and bridge loan facility and backstop financing fees in connection with loan facilities that ultimately were not utilized. Divestiture related activities involve specific business or asset sales. Depending primarily on the terms of a divestiture transaction, the carrying value of the divested business or assets on our financial statements and other costs we incur as a direct result of the divestiture transaction, we may recognize a gain or loss in connection with the divestiture related activities.

Other - These are discrete items that occur sporadically and can affect period-to-period comparisons.

Pension termination and related charges - These adjustments represent charges associated with the planned termination of the Teleflex Incorporated Retirement Income Plan, a frozen U.S. defined benefit pension plan, and related direct incremental costs. These charges and costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses, will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency, and are not expected to recur once the plan termination process has been completed. Accordingly, management has excluded these amounts to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to our past operating performance.

European medical device regulation - The European Union (“EU”) has adopted the EU Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”), which replaces the existing Medical Devices Directive (“MDD”) and imposes more stringent requirements for the marketing and sale of medical devices in the EU, including requirements affecting clinical evaluations, quality systems and post-market surveillance. The MDR requirements became effective in May 2021, although certain devices that previously satisfied MDD requirements can continue to be marketed in the EU until May 2024, subject to certain limitations. Significantly, the MDR will require the re-registration of previously approved medical devices. As a result, Teleflex will incur expenditures in connection with the new registration of medical devices that previously had been registered under the MDD. Therefore, these expenditures are not considered to be ordinary course expenditures in connection with regulatory matters (in contrast, no adjustment has been made to exclude expenditures related to the registration of medical devices that were not registered previously under the MDD).

Intangible amortization expense - Certain intangible assets, including customer relationships, intellectual property, distribution rights, trade names and non-competition agreements, initially are recorded at historical cost and then amortized over their respective estimated useful lives. The amount of such amortization can vary from period to period as a result of, among other things, business or asset acquisitions or dispositions.

ERP implementation - These adjustments represent direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new global enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solution and related IT transition costs. An implementation of this scale is a significant undertaking and will require substantial time and attention of management and key employees. The associated costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance.

Tax adjustments - These adjustments represent the impact of the expiration of applicable statutes of limitations for prior year returns, the resolution of audits, the filing of amended returns with respect to prior tax years and/or tax law or certain other discrete changes affecting our deferred tax liability.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Statement of Income Items (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 1, 2023 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 55.8% 28.6% 5.0% 22.1% $149.6 $11.9 8.0% $2.91 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 0.5 — — 0.6 4.7 0.7 0.08 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — 2.0 — (2.0) (14.8) 0.2 (0.32) ERP implementation — — — — 0.3 0.1 0.00 MDR — — (0.8) 0.8 5.7 — 0.12 Intangible amortization expense 3.1 (2.6) — 5.7 41.6 2.1 0.85 Tax adjustments — — — — — — — Adjustments total 3.6 (0.6) (0.8) 5.1 37.5 3.1 0.73 Adjusted basis 59.4% 28.0% 4.2% 27.2% $187.1 $15.0 8.0% $3.64





Three Months Ended September 25, 2022 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 54.4% 30.5% 5.5% 19.3% $119.2 $17.3 14.5% $2.16 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 1.0 — — 1.1 7.5 0.5 0.15 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — (0.2) — (0.8) (5.2) (1.4) (0.08) ERP Implementation — — — — — — — MDR — — (1.3) 1.3 8.8 — 0.19 Intangible amortization expense 3.3 (2.6) — 6.0 40.9 1.5 0.83 Tax adjustments — — — — — (1.1) 0.02 Adjustments total 4.3 (2.8) (1.3) 7.6 52.0 (0.5) 1.11 Adjusted basis 58.7% 27.7% 4.2% 26.9% $171.2 $16.8 9.8% $3.27





Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of net revenues. (2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of net revenues.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.



Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 55.2% 30.4% 5.4% 19.3% $374.0 $47.7 12.7% $6.90 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 0.9 — (0.1) 1.3 27.5 4.2 0.49 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — 0.9 — (0.9) (19.3) 0.3 (0.41) ERP Implementation — (0.1) — 0.1 2.8 0.7 0.05 MDR — — (1.1) 1.1 23.6 — 0.50 Intangible amortization expense 3.2 (2.6) — 5.6 125.3 6.2 2.51 Tax adjustments — — — — — (4.8) 0.10 Adjustments total 4.1 (1.8) (1.2) 7.2 159.9 6.6 3.24 Adjusted basis 59.3% 28.6% 4.2% 26.5% $533.9 $54.3 10.2% $10.14





Nine Months Ended September 25, 2022 Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses (1) Research and development expenses (1) Operating margin (2) Income before income taxes Income tax expense Effective income tax rate Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations GAAP Basis 54.5% 31.0% 5.5% 18.3% $336.5 $51.7 15.4% $6.02 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 1.1 — — 1.2 25.3 2.3 0.49 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — (0.1) — (0.2) (4.5) (1.4) (0.07) ERP Implementation — — — — — — — MDR — — (1.5) 1.4 29.4 — 0.62 Intangible amortization expense 3.3 (2.7) — 6.0 122.0 4.6 2.48 Tax adjustments — — — — — — — Adjustments total 4.4 (2.8) (1.5) 8.4 172.2 5.5 3.52 Adjusted basis 58.9% 28.2% 4.0% 26.7% $508.7 $57.2 11.2% $9.54





Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of net revenues. (2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of net revenues.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.



Tickmarks to Reconciliation Tables

(A) Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items – For the three months ended October 1, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges were $0.2 million and restructuring related charges were $4.5 million. For the three months ended September 25, 2022, pre-tax restructuring charges were $0.6 million and restructuring related charges were $6.9 million. For the nine months ended October 1, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges were $4.0 million and restructuring related charges were $23.6 million. For the nine months ended September 25, 2022, pre-tax restructuring charges were $1.5 million; restructuring related charges were $22.4 million, and impairment charges were $1.5 million.



(B) Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items – For the three months ended October 1, 2023, these credits and charges primarily related to a credit recognized due to a decrease in contingent consideration expense resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration and charges associated with the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB. For the three months ended September 25, 2022, these charges related to the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. and the gain related to a sale of a building. For the nine months ended October 1, 2023, these credits and charges primarily related to a credit recognized due to a decrease in contingent consideration expense resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration and charges associated with the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB. For the nine months ended September 25, 2022, these charges related to the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc., the divestiture of respiratory assets, and the gain related to a sale of a building.



ABOUT TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation - a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs - to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our expectation that our acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB will enable our Interventional Urology business unit to bring urologists, radiation oncologists, and other specialists more innovative technologies that can positively impact patient care; forecasted 2023 GAAP and constant currency revenue growth and GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share; our estimates regarding the projected impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our 2023 financial results; and our estimates regarding the projected impact of the Palette acquisition and the termination of the manufacturing transition services agreement associated with the divestiture of certain respiratory assets to Medline on our 2023 financial results. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to, among other things, delays or cancellations in shipments; demand for and market acceptance of new and existing products; our inability to provide products to our customers, which may be due to, among other things, events that impact key distributors, suppliers and third-party vendors that sterilize our products; our inability to integrate acquired businesses into our operations, realize planned synergies and operate such businesses profitably in accordance with our expectations; the inability of acquired businesses to generate revenues in accordance with our expectations; our inability to effectively execute our restructuring plans and programs; our inability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring plans and programs; the impact of healthcare reform legislation and proposals to amend, replace or repeal the legislation; changes in Medicare, Medicaid and third party coverage and reimbursements; the impact of enacted tax legislation and related regulations; competitive market conditions and resulting effects on revenues and pricing; increases in raw material costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; global economic factors, including currency exchange rates, interest rates, trade disputes, sovereign debt issues and international conflicts and hostilities, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Ukraine and Israel; public health epidemics, including COVID-19; difficulties in entering new markets; general economic conditions; and other factors described or incorporated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated by us or as required by law or regulation.

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share) Net revenues $ 746,389 $ 686,788 $ 2,200,580 $ 2,033,045 Cost of goods sold 330,078 312,833 985,066 924,024 Gross profit 416,311 373,955 1,215,514 1,109,021 Selling, general and administrative expenses 213,194 209,616 669,216 630,373 Research and development expenses 37,576 37,770 118,493 111,064 Restructuring and impairment charges 231 628 3,960 2,950 Gains on sale of asset and business — (6,504 ) — (6,504 ) Income from continuing operations before interest and taxes 165,310 132,445 423,845 371,138 Interest expense 23,192 13,375 59,291 35,212 Interest income (7,487 ) (126 ) (9,486 ) (577 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 149,605 119,196 374,040 336,503 Taxes on income from continuing operations 11,935 17,315 47,651 51,700 Income from continuing operations 137,670 101,881 326,389 284,803 Operating (loss) income from discontinued operations (687 ) 19 (1,512 ) (329 ) Tax (benefit) expense on operating loss from discontinued operations (157 ) 5 (346 ) (76 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations (530 ) 14 (1,166 ) (253 ) Net income $ 137,140 $ 101,895 $ 325,223 $ 284,550 Earnings per share: Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 2.93 $ 2.17 $ 6.95 $ 6.07 Loss from discontinued operations (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) — Net income $ 2.92 $ 2.17 $ 6.92 $ 6.07 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 2.91 $ 2.16 $ 6.90 $ 6.02 Loss from discontinued operations (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Net income $ 2.90 $ 2.16 $ 6.88 $ 6.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 46,992 46,906 46,974 46,894 Diluted 47,299 47,263 47,304 47,337

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

October 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 881,499 $ 292,034 Accounts receivable, net 425,194 408,834 Inventories 625,075 578,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138,657 125,084 Prepaid taxes 26,846 6,524 Total current assets 2,097,271 1,410,983 Property, plant and equipment, net 464,467 447,205 Operating lease assets 123,604 131,211 Goodwill 2,528,305 2,536,730 Intangible assets, net 2,180,539 2,306,165 Deferred tax assets 6,167 6,402 Other assets 93,281 89,367 Total assets $ 7,493,634 $ 6,928,063 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings $ 87,500 $ 87,500 Accounts payable 130,686 126,807 Accrued expenses 133,067 140,644 Payroll and benefit-related liabilities 127,101 133,092 Accrued interest 17,428 5,332 Income taxes payable 24,375 24,736 Other current liabilities 65,265 63,381 Total current liabilities 585,422 581,492 Long-term borrowings 1,950,123 1,624,023 Deferred tax liabilities 389,080 388,886 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 30,051 31,394 Noncurrent liability for uncertain tax positions 6,545 5,805 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 111,810 120,437 Other liabilities 106,555 154,058 Total liabilities 3,179,586 2,906,095 Commitments and contingencies Total shareholders' equity 4,314,048 4,021,968 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,493,634 $ 6,928,063

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 September 25, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income $ 325,223 $ 284,550 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss from discontinued operations 1,166 253 Depreciation expense 52,687 49,076 Intangible asset amortization expense 125,230 121,904 Deferred financing costs and debt discount amortization expense 2,547 3,150 Changes in contingent consideration (24,482 ) 237 Assets impairment charges — 1,497 Stock-based compensation 22,135 19,804 Gain on sale of business — (6,504 ) Deferred income taxes, net 2,076 63 Payments for contingent consideration (289 ) (2,983 ) Interest benefit on swaps designated as net investment hedges (15,459 ) (15,677 ) Other 4,743 (3,953 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable (18,313 ) (36,402 ) Inventories (50,702 ) (85,293 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,487 21,298 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (16,674 ) (26,726 ) Income taxes receivable and payable, net (45,014 ) (79,879 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 372,361 244,415 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (63,768 ) (52,648 ) Proceeds from sale of business and assets — 12,434 Payments for businesses and intangibles acquired, net of cash acquired (205 ) (27,308 ) Net interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 10,275 10,314 Proceeds from sales of investments 7,300 7,300 Purchase of investments (11,300 ) (7,300 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (57,698 ) (57,208 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from new borrowings 646,000 — Reduction in borrowings (321,625 ) (144,250 ) Net proceeds (payments) from share based compensation plans and related tax impacts 534 (4,398 ) Payments for contingent consideration (949 ) (3,885 ) Dividends paid (47,919 ) (47,840 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 276,041 (200,373 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities (579 ) (482 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (579 ) (482 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (660 ) (34,177 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 589,465 (47,825 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 292,034 445,084 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 881,499 $ 397,259

Contacts:

Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investors.teleflex.com

610-948-2836