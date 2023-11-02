Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market Set for Strong Growth, Driven by Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles and Advancements in Fan Technology

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive radiator fan market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 221.83 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by an accelerating CAGR of 6.69%.

A comprehensive report on the automotive radiator fan market has been released, providing a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, the shift of automotive radiator fan production to low-cost countries, and the growth in high-performance vehicles.

The automotive radiator fan market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Ring type

Box type

By Application:

Passenger cars

LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles)

M and HCVs (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the replacement of mechanical fans with electric radiator fans. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from the increased popularity of brazed copper radiator fans and ongoing technical advancements in automotive radiator fan technology.

The report on the automotive radiator fan market encompasses the following key areas:

Automotive radiator fan market sizing

Automotive radiator fan market forecast

Automotive radiator fan market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

Air International Thermal Systems

AMETEK Inc.

Bergstrom Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Flexxaire Inc.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Horton Holding Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Multi Wing America Inc.

Nidec Corp.

NRF BV

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPAL Automotive Srl

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Valeo SA

Delta Electronics Inc.

