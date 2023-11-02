Arch Therapeutics to Present AC5® Advanced Wound System at the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Meeting (SAWC Fall)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that the Company’s first commercial product, AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”), will be featured at the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Fall Meeting (“SAWC Fall”), which takes place at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, from November 2-5, 2023.



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the following clinical case, which further demonstrates the use of AC5 in patients with chronic and non-healing wounds, will be presented during the poster viewing session.

Use of an Innovative Synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix in the Treatment of Three Large Recalcitrant 20-Year Old Venous Leg Ulcers–A Case Study

by Misael Alonso, MD, FACP, CWSP, FAPWCA (Goodyear, Arizona)

Poster #: CS-006

On Sunday, November 5, 2023 from 9:10 A.M. EST – 11:20 A.M. EST, AC5 will be featured in the Advanced Wound Care Therapy for the Lower Extremity: Hands-On Skills Lab. In this demonstration workshop, attending clinicians will be provided both hands-on experience with AC5 and an opportunity to learn about its mechanism, preparation, application, and utility in various wound types.

Arch’s commercial team and senior medical science liaison will be available for discussions with clinicians throughout the symposium and at Arch’s booth (#332) in the exhibit hall.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch Therapeutics said, “SAWC presents an important opportunity to showcase our proprietary self-assembling peptide technology to wound care providers. The case study highlights yet another person with a challenging wound that responded to AC5 after repeated and prolonged failure of other treatment regimens, while the skills lab demonstrations will give wound care providers a chance to learn more about AC5 as they apply it to simulated wounds. AC5 represents a new, user-friendly, versatile, and safe treatment option for clinicians who manage a broad array of challenging wounds among patients with wide-ranging co-morbidities.”

Registration for the Symposium can be found here: https://www.sawcfall.com/registration-rates-and-information.

AC5 is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds. AC5 is a synthetic self-assembling wound care product that provides clinicians with multi-modal support and utility across all phases of wound healing. Additional information may be found here: https://www.archtherapeutics.com/technology/clinical-data.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2

——————————————

¹ AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

² AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About SAWC

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care meeting (“SAWC”) serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team—physicians, podiatrists, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers the level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Uplisting, the Uplisting transaction, the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

