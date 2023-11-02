Agios Reports Business Highlights and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

– First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Portion of the RISE UP Pivotal Study of Mitapivat in Sickle Cell Disease –

– Completed Enrollment in Phase 3 ACTIVATE-KidsT Pediatric Study of Mitapivat in PK Deficiency; ACTIVATE-Kids Study Achieves >50% Enrollment –

– On Track for Data Readouts in Two Phase 3 Trials of Mitapivat in Thalassemia Next Year and Topline Data for AG-946 in LR-MDS by Year-end 2023 –

– U.S. PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) Net Revenue of $7.4 Million in Q3; Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities of $872.4 Million as of September 30, 2023 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today reported business highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Agios is approaching a catalyst-rich period, with three mid-to-late-stage data readouts expected by the end of next year, and a total of six by the end of 2025,” said Brian Goff, chief executive officer at Agios. “We are excited to report dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 portion of the pivotal RISE UP study of our leading PK activator, mitapivat, in sickle cell disease and look forward to sharing more detailed data from the positive Phase 2 portion of RISE UP at an upcoming medical meeting. We look forward to future data readouts across our industry-leading pipeline of PK activators, including the Phase 2a study of AG-946 in lower-risk MDS by the end of this year and both Phase 3 studies of mitapivat in thalassemia next year.”

Third Quarter 2023 & Recent Highlights

PYRUKYND ® U.S. Launch: Generated $7.4 million in U.S. net revenue for the third quarter of 2023, a 10 percent increase over the second quarter of 2023. A total of 160 unique patients have completed prescription enrollment forms, representing an increase of 9 percent over the second quarter of 2023. A total of 100 patients are on PYRUKYND ® therapy.

Pediatric PK Deficiency: Completed enrollment in the Phase 3 ACTIVATE-kidsT study of mitapivat in regularly transfused pediatric patients with PK deficiency. Achieved goal of >50% enrollment in Phase 3 ACTIVATE-kids study.





Key Upcoming Milestones & Priorities

Agios expects to execute on the following additional key milestones and priorities in the coming months:

Sickle Cell Disease: Present data from the positive Phase 2 portion of the RISE UP study of mitapivat at an upcoming medical meeting. Advance patient enrollment in the Phase 3 portion of RISE UP.

Present data from the positive Phase 2 portion of the RISE UP study of mitapivat at an upcoming medical meeting. Advance patient enrollment in the Phase 3 portion of RISE UP. Lower-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS): Announce topline data from the Phase 2a study of novel PK activator AG-946 by year-end 2023.

Announce topline data from the Phase 2a study of novel PK activator AG-946 by year-end 2023. Thalassemia: Announce topline data from the two Phase 3 studies of mitapivat in non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent thalassemia in the first and second halves of 2024, respectively.

Announce topline data from the two Phase 3 studies of mitapivat in non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent thalassemia in the first and second halves of 2024, respectively. Pediatric PK Deficiency: Complete enrollment in the Phase 3 ACTIVATE-kids study of mitapivat in non-regularly transfused pediatric PK deficiency next year.

Complete enrollment in the Phase 3 ACTIVATE-kids study of mitapivat in non-regularly transfused pediatric PK deficiency next year. Pipeline: File investigational new drug (IND) application for phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) by year-end 2023.

File investigational new drug (IND) application for phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) by year-end 2023. Data Presentations: Present broad set of clinical and translational data at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition; abstracts will be available at 9 a.m. ET today.





Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue: Net U.S. product revenue from sales of PYRUKYND® for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Cost of Sales: Cost of sales for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.6 million.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $81.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $65.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the $17.5 million upfront payment to Alnylam for the TMPRSS6 asset.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: SG&A expenses were $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $29.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to lower stock-based compensation expense and reduced professional fees.

Net Loss: Net loss was $91.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $81.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Cash Position and Guidance: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, were $872.4 million compared to $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2022. Agios expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities together with anticipated product revenue, interest income and vorasidenib milestone will enable the company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditures at least into 2026. This does not include potential royalties from vorasidenib, commercializing mitapivat outside of the U.S. through one or more partnerships, or other potential strategic business or financial agreements.

About Agios

Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera, and a preclinical PAH stabilizer as a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU). For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 872,390 $ 1,096,993 Accounts receivable, net 1,176 2,206 Inventory 17,274 8,492 Total assets 1,007,258 1,238,718 Stockholders' equity 886,843 1,100,814





Consolidated Statements of Operations Data (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Product revenue, net $ 7,399 $ 3,516 $ 19,720 $ 7,430 Milestone revenue — — — 2,500 Total revenue 7,399 3,516 19,720 9,930 Operating expenses: Cost of sales $ 633 $ 517 $ 2,295 $ 1,291 Research and development 81,841 64,966 218,037 209,612 Selling, general and administrative 25,822 29,123 84,598 88,902 Total operating expenses 108,296 94,606 304,930 299,805 Loss from operations (100,897 ) (91,090 ) (285,210 ) (289,875 ) Royalty income from gain on sale of oncology business — 4,443 — 9,851 Interest income, net 8,375 3,818 24,720 6,305 Other income, net 1,198 1,082 4,342 5,392 Net loss $ (91,324 ) $ (81,747 ) $ (256,148 ) $ (268,327 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.64 ) $ (1.49 ) $ (4.61 ) $ (4.90 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share – basic and diluted 55,803,663 54,844,579 55,559,766 54,734,301





