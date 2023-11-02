CareCloud Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s management will conduct a conference call with related slides today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and management’s outlook.



“CareCloud is turning the corner in terms of comparable revenue growth and has made significant progress stabilizing the project-oriented professional business line and accomplished major technology platform developments in the third quarter,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “We have taken steps to solidify our path forward such as the decision to reduce our cost infrastructure and align spending with our revenues targeted to improve free cash flow by $10 million on an annualized basis. Furthermore, we remain focused on servicing specialist provider markets, such as physical therapy, and emerging international opportunities.

“Critical features of our CirrusAI platform have been recently launched with the generative AI technology, marking an important advancement for the overall healthcare industry and establishing CareCloud as an industry-leader in the space,” added Mr. Chaudhry. “CirrusAI is a state-of-the-art healthcare AI platform poised to reshape how healthcare professionals deliver patient care and manage their office workflows. The technology is also designed to be compatible with other EHR systems and easy for healthcare organizations to add CirrusAI to their workflows.”

Mr. Chaudhry concluded, “We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions to our customers while generating returns for our shareholders. We believe that the strategic actions we have taken recently will further strengthen our position as a leading tech-enabled revenue cycle management provider and return the company to sustainable growth.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $29.3 million, 13% decline from Q3 2022

GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2022

Adjusted net income of $203,000, or $0.01 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million, compared to $4.8 million in Q3 2022

Year-to-date 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $88.6 million, a 17% decrease from YTD 2022

GAAP net loss of $5.0 million, compared to net income of $4.9 million in the same period last year

Adjusted net income of $4.0 million, or $0.25 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million, compared to $16.6 million in the same period last year

“While we still face tough comparisons versus the prior year due to the two health system mergers previously mentioned, our third quarter revenues were level with the second quarter and we expect a strong fourth quarter, with revenue growth led primarily by professional services,” said Larry Steenvoorden, Chief Financial Officer. “We are focused on executing our plan to improve financial performance through actions including headcount reductions, expected to be mostly completed in the final months of this year. Such measures are planned to improve free cash flow and will allow us to establish a sustainable foundation for higher profitability in 2024 and beyond.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter 2023 was $29.3 million, compared to $33.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP net loss was $2.7 million, as compared to net income of $1.1 million in the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $0.42 per share, based on the net loss attributable to common shareholders, which takes into account the preferred stock dividends declared during the quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for third quarter 2023 was $203,000 or $0.01 per share, calculated using the end-of-period common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2023 was $3.2 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $4.8 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-date 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was $88.6 million, compared to $106.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. Approximately 85% of revenue for the first nine months of 2023 involved the use of CareCloud’s technology, including 20% from clients utilizing CareCloud’s professional services. Approximately 11% of revenue is from clients where we are managing their entire medical practice, and approximately 4% of revenue comes from other services.

For the first nine months of 2023, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $5.0 million, compared to GAAP net income of $4.9 million in the first nine months of 2022. This equates to a loss of $1.07 per share after subtracting the preferred share dividends. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $4.0 million, or $0.25 per share.

During this period, adjusted EBITDA was $11.3 million, a decrease of $5.3 million from $16.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash Balances and Capital

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $6.4 million of cash and net working capital of $5.5 million. During the first nine months of 2023, cash flow from operations was approximately $11.7 million.

2023 Full Year Guidance

CareCloud is reiterating its forward-looking guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023:

For the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

Forward-Looking Guidance Revenue $120 – $122 million Adjusted EBITDA $15 – $17 million





About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com. To view CareCloud’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we use and discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our web site at ir.carecloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seek,” “estimates,” “forecast,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, and economic activity in general.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CARECLOUD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 6,406 $ 12,299 Accounts receivable - net 12,310 14,773 Contract asset 4,948 4,399 Inventory 478 381 Current assets - related party 50 16 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,299 2,785 Total current assets 27,491 34,653 Property and equipment - net 5,319 5,056 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,491 4,921 Intangible assets - net 26,689 29,520 Goodwill 61,186 61,186 Other assets 745 838 TOTAL ASSETS $ 125,921 $ 136,174 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,243 $ 5,681 Accrued compensation 3,118 4,248 Accrued expenses 4,629 4,432 Operating lease liability (current portion) 1,810 2,273 Deferred revenue (current portion) 1,527 1,386 Notes payable (current portion) 490 319 Dividend payable 4,125 4,059 Total current liabilities 21,942 22,398 Notes payable 10 13 Borrowings under line of credit 12,000 8,000 Operating lease liability 2,789 3,207 Deferred revenue 422 342 Deferred tax liability 606 525 Total liabilities 37,769 34,485 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 7) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 7,000,000 shares. Series A, issued and outstanding 4,526,231 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Series B, issued and outstanding 1,463,392 and 1,344,128 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6 6 Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 35,000,000 shares. Issued 16,598,449 and 15,970,204 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Outstanding 15,857,650 and 15,229,405 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 123,872 130,987 Accumulated deficit (30,789 ) (25,621 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,292 ) (3,037 ) Less: 740,799 common shares held in treasury, at cost at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (662 ) (662 ) Total shareholders’ equity 88,152 101,689 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 125,921 $ 136,174





CARECLOUD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET REVENUE $ 29,280 $ 33,723 $ 88,643 $ 106,292 OPERATING EXPENSES: Direct operating costs 18,260 20,406 53,843 64,866 Selling and marketing 2,337 2,504 7,529 7,314 General and administrative 5,482 6,500 16,518 18,479 Research and development 1,260 1,168 3,523 3,251 Change in contingent consideration - (1,660 ) - (2,890 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,903 2,810 10,282 8,686 Net loss on lease terminations and unoccupied lease charges 8 307 430 928 Total operating expenses 31,250 32,035 92,125 100,634 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (1,970 ) 1,688 (3,482 ) 5,658 OTHER: Interest income 52 14 124 22 Interest expense (352 ) (96 ) (829 ) (303 ) Other expense - net (422 ) (495 ) (591 ) (300 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (2,692 ) 1,111 (4,778 ) 5,077 Income tax provision 57 55 204 144 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (2,749 ) $ 1,056 $ (4,982 ) $ 4,933 Preferred stock dividend 3,916 3,849 11,757 11,662 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (6,665 ) $ (2,793 ) $ (16,739 ) $ (6,729 ) Net loss per common share: basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 15,760,499 15,148,721 15,600,361 15,070,913





CARECLOUD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (4,982 ) $ 4,933 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,672 9,120 Lease amortization 1,618 2,474 Deferred revenue 221 381 Provision for doubtful accounts 389 715 Provision for deferred income taxes 81 62 Foreign exchange loss 596 238 Interest accretion 493 460 Stock-based compensation expense 3,783 3,399 Change in contingent consideration - (2,890 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,889 10 Contract asset (549 ) 318 Inventory (97 ) 85 Other assets (117 ) 62 Accounts payable and other liabilities (2,276 ) (4,264 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,721 15,103 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (2,687 ) (2,156 ) Capitalized software (6,635 ) (6,967 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,322 ) (9,123 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred stock dividends paid (11,691 ) (11,478 ) Settlement of tax withholding obligations on stock issued to employees (1,425 ) (1,140 ) Repayments of notes payable (717 ) (769 ) Stock issuance costs - (32 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock, net of expenses 1,427 30,280 Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock - (20,005 ) Proceeds from line of credit 14,700 17,500 Repayment of line of credit (10,700 ) (25,500 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,406 ) (11,144 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 114 (309 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (5,893 ) (5,473 ) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of the period 12,299 10,340 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of the period $ 6,406 $ 4,867 SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends declared, not paid $ 4,125 $ 4,040 Purchase of prepaid insurance with assumption of note $ 620 $ 695 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 131 $ 128 Interest $ 630 $ 125



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by us to describe our financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP (Loss) Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our “adjusted EBITDA” to our GAAP net (loss) income.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 29,280 $ 33,723 $ 88,643 $ 106,292 GAAP net (loss) income (2,749 ) 1,056 (4,982 ) 4,933 Provision for income taxes 57 55 204 144 Net interest expense 300 82 705 281 Foreign exchange loss / other expense 426 523 609 359 Stock-based compensation expense 1,209 1,328 3,783 3,399 Depreciation and amortization 3,903 2,810 10,282 8,686 Transaction and integration costs 91 316 270 724 Net loss on lease terminations and unoccupied lease charges 8 307 430 928 Change in contingent consideration - (1,660 ) - (2,890 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,245 $ 4,817 $ 11,301 $ 16,564





Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Operating (Loss) Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted operating income” and non-GAAP “adjusted operating margin” to our GAAP operating (loss) income and GAAP operating margin.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 29,280 $ 33,723 $ 88,643 $ 106,292 GAAP net (loss) income (2,749 ) 1,056 (4,982 ) 4,933 Provision for income taxes 57 55 204 144 Net interest expense 300 82 705 281 Other expense - net 422 495 591 300 GAAP operating (loss) income (1,970 ) 1,688 (3,482 ) 5,658 GAAP operating margin (6.7 %) 5.0 % (3.9 %) 5.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 1,209 1,328 3,783 3,399 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,201 1,428 3,775 4,884 Transaction and integration costs 91 316 270 724 Net loss on lease terminations and unoccupied lease charges 8 307 430 928 Change in contingent consideration - (1,660 ) - (2,890 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 539 $ 3,407 $ 4,776 $ 12,703 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 1.8 % 10.1 % 5.4 % 12.0 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net (Loss) Income



Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted net income” and non-GAAP “adjusted net income per share” to our GAAP net (loss) income and GAAP net loss per share.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,749 ) $ 1,056 $ (4,982 ) $ 4,933 Foreign exchange loss / other expense 426 523 609 359 Stock-based compensation expense 1,209 1,328 3,783 3,399 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,201 1,428 3,775 4,884 Transaction and integration costs 91 316 270 724 Net loss on lease terminations and unoccupied lease charges 8 307 430 928 Change in contingent consideration - (1,660 ) - (2,890 ) Income tax expense related to goodwill 17 35 81 61 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 203 $ 3,333 $ 3,966 $ 12,398 End-of-period Common shares 15,857,650 15,211,136 15,857,650 15,211,136 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.81





For purposes of determining non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, we used the number of common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders, per share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.45 ) Impact of preferred stock dividend 0.25 0.25 0.76 0.78 Net (loss) income per end-of-period share (0.17 ) 0.07 (0.31 ) 0.33 Foreign exchange loss / other expense 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.02 Stock-based compensation expense 0.08 0.09 0.24 0.23 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.07 0.09 0.23 0.31 Transaction and integration costs 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.05 Net loss on lease terminations and unoccupied lease charges 0.00 0.02 0.03 0.06 Change in contingent consideration 0.00 (0.11 ) 0.00 (0.19 ) Income tax expense related to goodwill 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.81 End-of-period common shares 15,857,650 15,211,136 15,857,650 15,211,136 In-the-money warrants and outstanding unvested RSUs 758,160 605,526 758,160 605,526 Total fully diluted shares 16,615,810 15,816,662 16,615,810 15,816,662 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.78





Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of CareCloud and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to provide an understanding of aspects of operating results before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because this measure excludes non-cash expenses as well as expenses pertaining to investing or financing transactions. Management defines “adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, net interest expense, other (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted operating income” as the sum of GAAP operating income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges and changes in contingent consideration, and “non-GAAP adjusted operating margin” as non-GAAP adjusted operating income divided by net revenue.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted net income” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, other (income) expense, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, any tax impact related to these preceding items and income tax expense related to goodwill, and “non-GAAP adjusted net income per share” as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period, including the shares which were issued but are subject to forfeiture and considered contingent consideration.

Management considers all of these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance.

In addition to items routinely excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA, management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Foreign exchange / other expense. Other expense is excluded because foreign currency gains and losses and other non-operating expenses are expenditures that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expense is partially outside of our control. Foreign currency gains and losses are based on global market factors which are unrelated to our performance during the period in which the gains and losses are recorded.

Stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense is excluded because this is primarily a non-cash expenditure that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of our control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred. Stock-based compensation expense includes cash-settled awards based on changes in the stock price.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

Transaction costs. Transaction costs are upfront costs related to acquisitions and related transactions, such as brokerage fees, pre-acquisition accounting costs and legal fees, and other upfront costs related to specific transactions. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Integration costs. Integration costs are severance payments for certain employees relating to our acquisitions and exit costs related to terminating leases and other contractual agreements. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Net loss on lease terminations and unoccupied lease charges. Net loss on lease termination represents the write-off of leasehold improvements and gains or losses as a result of an early lease termination. Unoccupied lease charges represent the portion of lease and related costs for vacant space not being utilized by the Company. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Change in contingent consideration. Contingent consideration represents the amount payable to the sellers of certain acquired businesses based on the achievement of defined performance measures contained in the purchase agreements. Contingent consideration is adjusted to fair value at the end of each reporting period, and changes arise from changes in the forecasted revenues and profitability of the acquired businesses.

Income tax expense related to goodwill. Income tax expense resulting from the amortization of goodwill related to our acquisitions represents a charge (benefit) to record the tax effect resulting from amortizing goodwill over 15 years for tax purposes. Goodwill is not amortized for GAAP reporting. This expense is not anticipated to result in a cash payment.