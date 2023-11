R1 RCM Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Results:

Revenue of $572.8 million, up $76.8 million or 15.5% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net income of $1.3 million, compared to net loss of $29.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $161.5 million, up $37.5 million or 30.2% compared to the same period last year.



“Our strong third quarter results demonstrate our team’s dedication to innovation and efficient execution of our strategy to deliver customer solutions that improve revenues, lower costs and increase patient satisfaction,” said Lee Rivas, chief executive officer of R1. “Our expertise, unit economic advantage and technology enablement continue to make us a preferred market partner for providers. We are confident in our ability to strengthen our provider relationships, drive sustainable value over the long term, and increase demand for our solutions.”

“We sustained our positive momentum in the third quarter with financial results on track to achieve our guidance for the year,” added Jennifer Williams, chief financial officer. “Continued growth across the business, margin improvement from operational excellence and ongoing innovation position us well to deliver increased value to customers and shareholders over the long term.”

2023 Outlook

For 2023, R1 expects to generate:

Revenue of $2,255 million to $2,275 million

GAAP operating income of $130 million to $140 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $615 million



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by R1’s management team in financial and operational decision making, the Company supplements its GAAP consolidated financial statements with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of services, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before net interest income/expense, income tax provision/benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, CoyCo 2, L.P. (“CoyCo 2”) share-based compensation expense, and certain other items, including business acquisition costs, integration costs, technology transformation, strategic initiatives, the global business services center expansion project in the Philippines, and facility-exit charges. Non-GAAP cost of services is defined as GAAP cost of services less share-based compensation expense, CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense attributed to cost of services. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses less share-based compensation expense, CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization expense attributed to selling, general and administrative expenses. Net debt is defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of restricted cash. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reconciled to operating income guidance, the most closely comparable available GAAP measure.

Our board of directors and management team use adjusted EBITDA as (i) one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations and (ii) a performance evaluation metric in determining achievement of certain executive incentive compensation programs, as well as for incentive compensation programs for employees. Non-GAAP cost of services and non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is used as a supplemental measure of our liquidity.

Tables 4 through 9 present a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risk and uncertainties related to: (i) economic downturns and market conditions beyond the Company’s control, including periods of inflation; (ii) the quality of global financial markets; (iii) the Company’s ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisition of Cloudmed; (iv) the Company’s ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; (v) the development of markets for the Company’s revenue cycle management offering; (vi) variability in the lead time of prospective customers; (vii) competition within the market; (viii) breaches or failures of the Company’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; (ix) delayed or unsuccessful implementation of the Company’s technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; (x) disruptions in or damages to the Company’s global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; (xi) the volatility of the Company’s stock price; and (xii) the Company’s substantial indebtedness. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any other periodic reports that the Company may file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in the Company’s assumptions, may cause the Company’s views to change. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Table 1 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 164.9 $ 110.1 Accounts receivable, net of $38.1 million and $15.1 million allowance as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 247.7 235.2 Accounts receivable - related party, net of $0.1 million allowance as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 23.9 25.0 Current portion of contract assets, net 89.2 83.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112.7 110.3 Total current assets 638.4 564.5 Property, equipment and software, net 183.6 164.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65.4 80.5 Non-current portion of contract assets, net 37.8 32.0 Non-current portion of deferred contract costs 31.3 26.7 Intangible assets, net 1,362.4 1,514.5 Goodwill 2,647.3 2,658.2 Deferred tax assets 10.4 10.4 Other assets 80.4 88.2 Total assets $ 5,057.0 $ 5,139.8 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20.1 $ 33.4 Current portion of customer liabilities 43.4 57.5 Current portion of customer liabilities - related party 5.8 7.4 Accrued compensation and benefits 120.7 109.0 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19.0 18.0 Current portion of long-term debt 67.0 53.9 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60.7 70.6 Total current liabilities 336.7 349.8 Non-current portion of customer liabilities 2.9 5.0 Non-current portion of customer liabilities - related party 12.2 13.7 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 83.1 94.4 Long-term debt 1,646.0 1,732.6 Deferred tax liabilities 190.6 200.7 Other non-current liabilities 24.0 23.1 Total liabilities 2,295.5 2,419.3 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 4.4 4.4 Additional paid-in capital 3,180.0 3,123.2 Accumulated deficit (120.0 ) (121.9 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1.7 ) (3.4 ) Treasury stock (301.2 ) (281.8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,761.5 2,720.5 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,057.0 $ 5,139.8







Table 2 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net operating fees $ 368.0 $ 324.2 $ 1,086.8 $ 965.3 Incentive fees 30.1 20.8 84.5 80.9 Modular and other 174.7 151.0 507.8 227.4 Net services revenue 572.8 496.0 1,679.1 1,273.6 Operating expenses: Cost of services 447.5 403.1 1,328.1 1,009.7 Selling, general and administrative 54.7 60.8 164.3 120.6 Other expenses 29.4 30.1 87.9 136.1 Total operating expenses 531.6 494.0 1,580.3 1,266.4 Income from operations 41.2 2.0 98.8 7.2 Net interest expense 32.1 23.7 95.3 35.3 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 9.1 (21.7 ) 3.5 (28.1 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 7.8 7.8 1.6 (7.6 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.3 $ (29.5 ) $ 1.9 $ (20.5 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ — $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ — $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per common share: Basic 419,008,998 417,700,782 418,299,910 330,877,880 Diluted 456,364,024 417,700,782 454,837,597 330,877,880







Table 3 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1.9 $ (20.5 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 205.6 107.8 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4.3 2.2 Share-based compensation 48.9 46.5 CoyCo 2 share-based compensation 5.4 3.0 Loss on disposal and right-of-use asset write-downs 10.3 3.9 Provision for credit losses 24.1 10.7 Deferred income taxes (1.5 ) (9.1 ) Non-cash lease expense 8.7 10.5 Other 3.6 1.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and related party accounts receivable (35.7 ) (29.7 ) Contract assets (10.0 ) (12.8 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (22.0 ) (38.3 ) Accounts payable (15.0 ) (23.9 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 12.0 (79.6 ) Lease liabilities (13.4 ) (11.4 ) Other liabilities 12.9 (3.2 ) Customer liabilities and customer liabilities - related party (18.8 ) 2.9 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 221.3 (39.5 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment, and software (81.1 ) (74.6 ) Acquisition of Cloudmed, net of cash acquired — (847.7 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets — 0.4 Other 5.5 — Net cash used in investing activities (75.6 ) (921.9 ) Financing activities Issuance of senior secured debt, net of discount and issuance costs — 1,016.6 Borrowings on revolver 30.0 30.0 Payment of debt issuance costs — (1.0 ) Repayment of senior secured debt (37.1 ) (13.1 ) Repayments on revolver (70.0 ) (30.0 ) Payment of equity issuance costs — (2.0 ) Exercise of vested stock options 1.3 4.6 Purchase of treasury stock — (12.5 ) Shares withheld for taxes (20.0 ) (26.9 ) Other 5.3 (0.2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (90.5 ) 965.5 Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.4 ) (3.1 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 54.8 1.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 110.1 130.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 164.9 $ 131.1







Table 4 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 vs. 2022

Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 vs. 2022

Change 2023 2022 Amount % 2023 2022 Amount % Net income (loss) $ 1.3 $ (29.5 ) $ 30.8 (104 )% $ 1.9 $ (20.5 ) $ 22.4 (109 )% Net interest expense 32.1 23.7 8.4 35 % 95.3 35.3 60.0 170 % Income tax provision (benefit) 7.8 7.8 — — % 1.6 (7.6 ) 9.2 (121 )% Depreciation and amortization expense 70.8 64.2 6.6 10 % 205.6 107.8 97.8 91 % Share-based compensation expense 18.4 24.7 (6.3 ) (26 )% 48.9 46.4 2.5 5 % CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense 1.7 3.0 (1.3 ) (43 )% 5.4 3.0 2.4 80 % Other expenses 29.4 30.1 (0.7 ) (2 )% 87.9 136.1 (48.2 ) (35 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 161.5 $ 124.0 $ 37.5 30 % $ 446.6 $ 300.5 $ 146.1 49 %







Table 5 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Services to Non-GAAP Cost of Services (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of services $ 447.5 $ 403.1 $ 1,328.1 $ 1,009.7 Less: Share-based compensation expense 11.9 11.3 30.7 20.7 CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense 0.5 1.0 1.4 1.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 70.4 63.9 204.6 107.0 Non-GAAP cost of services $ 364.7 $ 326.9 $ 1,091.4 $ 881.0







Table 6 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Selling, General and Administrative to Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative $ 54.7 $ 60.8 $ 164.3 $ 120.6 Less: Share-based compensation expense 6.5 13.4 18.2 25.7 CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense 1.2 2.0 4.0 2.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 0.4 0.3 1.0 0.8 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 46.6 $ 45.1 $ 141.1 $ 92.1







Table 7 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net operating fees $ 368.0 $ 324.2 $ 1,086.8 $ 965.3 Incentive fees 30.1 20.8 84.5 80.9 Modular and other 174.7 151.0 507.8 227.4 Net services revenue 572.8 496.0 1,679.1 1,273.6 Operating expenses: Cost of services (non-GAAP) 364.7 326.9 1,091.4 881.0 Selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP) 46.6 45.1 141.1 92.1 Sub-total 411.3 372.0 1,232.5 973.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161.5 $ 124.0 $ 446.6 $ 300.5







Table 8 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Guidance to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions) 2023E GAAP Operating Income Guidance $130-140 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense $275-285 Share-based compensation expense $65-70 CoyCo 2 share-based compensation expense $7-8 Strategic initiatives, severance and other costs $115-120 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $600-615