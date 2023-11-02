AC Immune to Host KOL Webinar on Amyloid Plaque PET Imaging in Alzheimer’s Disease as a Surrogate of Clinical Efficacy on November 9, 2023

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 02, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a KOL webinar on amyloid plaque PET imaging in Alzheimer’s Disease as a surrogate of clinical efficacy on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00am ET / 4:00pm CET. To register, click here.

The event will feature Prof. Victor Villemagne, MD (University of Pittsburgh), who will discuss the heightened interest in amyloid plaque PET imaging and the methodology, mechanisms, and clinical implications of plaque lowering in light of recent successful trials.

The AC Immune team will also highlight its anti-Abeta active immunotherapy candidate, ACI-24.060, currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 1b/2 ABATE study for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Initial amyloid-PET imaging analyses in Alzheimer’s patients to assess amyloid plaque reduction after 6 months of treatment with ACI-24.060 in the ABATE trial are anticipated in the first half of 2024.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentations.

About Prof. Victor Villemagne, MD

Prof. Victor Villemagne, MD graduated Cum Laude in 1983 from the Universidad Nacional de Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was awarded a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Nuclear Medicine in 1984 and continued his post-graduate studies at the Division of Nuclear Medicine at The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. He subsequently furthered his molecular neuroimaging training at NIDA (NIH), and at the University of Pittsburgh.

In 2003 he joined the Neurodegeneration group at the University of Melbourne, where he performed several preclinical and clinical studies of new tracers for amyloid and tau imaging, and in 2020, he joined the Dept. of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh. His research involves national and international collaborations with neuroscientists, chemists, molecular biologists, clinical neurologists, molecular imaging experts, and is regularly invited to present his research at international meetings. With an h-index of 83, he has authored or co-authored several book chapters and requested reviews on molecular imaging, and more than 440 original research publications. Among other honors, he has received the de Leon Prize in Neuroimaging (Boston, USA, 2013), the Christopher Clark Award for the Continuing Advancement in the Field of Human Amyloid Imaging, (Miami, USA, 2014), and the Kuhl-Lassen award by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (Philadelphia, USA, 2018). Since 2016 he has been recognized as one of The World's Most Influential Scientific Minds based on his citations being in the top 1% in the world in the field of Neuroscience.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

