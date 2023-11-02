Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions November 2, 2023, at 1.00 p.m.

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 42319/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 0.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 0.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 0.409 EUR

(2): Volume: 4534 Unit price: 0.409 EUR

(3): Volume: 1213 Unit price: 0.408 EUR

(4): Volume: 4713 Unit price: 0.406 EUR

(5): Volume: 1225 Unit price: 0.404 EUR

(6): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.404 EUR

(7): Volume: 955 Unit price: 0.403 EUR

(8): Volume: 2320 Unit price: 0.403 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0.40569 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com