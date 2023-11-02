Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions November 2, 2023, at 1.00 p.m.
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 42319/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 0.4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6000 Volume weighted average price: 0.4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 0.409 EUR
(2): Volume: 4534 Unit price: 0.409 EUR
(3): Volume: 1213 Unit price: 0.408 EUR
(4): Volume: 4713 Unit price: 0.406 EUR
(5): Volume: 1225 Unit price: 0.404 EUR
(6): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.404 EUR
(7): Volume: 955 Unit price: 0.403 EUR
(8): Volume: 2320 Unit price: 0.403 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0.40569 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com