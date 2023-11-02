Enviri Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $525 Million , an Increase of 8 Percent Over the Prior-Year Quarter

Q 3 GAAP Operating Income from Continuing Operations of $30 Million

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations in Q 3 Totaled $79 million , an Increase of 12 Percent Over the Prior-Year Quarter

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio Declined Further, to 4.5x at Quarter-End

Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Increased to Between $282 Million and $289 Million; From Prior Range of $270 Million to $285 Million

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today reported third quarter 2023 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the third quarter of 2023 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.11, after strategic expenses, an accounts receivable provision (linked to an idled steel mill) and other unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2023 was $0.05. These figures compare with third quarter of 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.01 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $30 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $79 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $67 million to $74 million.

“Enviri again delivered strong results in the third quarter, with both Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental realizing meaningful year-on-year earnings growth thanks to solid execution across the Company,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Our adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter was the highest since early 2020, reflecting strong operational and cost performance, successful improvement initiatives, and the continued recognition of our value-proposition by customers. We also made further progress on our ongoing objective to reduce leverage, supported by healthy cash flow generated by CE and HE.

"Looking ahead, our outlook for Q4 is positive and we’re optimistic about further business growth into 2024. Our competitive position is strong and internal initiatives will continue to further solidify our strong foundation. Lastly, the sale process for our Rail business is ongoing, and we are confident that an agreement will be signed in the coming months.”

Enviri Corporation—Selected Third Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Revenues $ 525 $ 487 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 30 $ 30 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 79 $ 70 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 15.1 % 14.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - Non GAAP $ 0.05 $ 0.10 Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures.

Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results



Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $525 million, an increase of 8 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Both Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth realized an increase in revenues compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to higher services pricing and demand. Foreign currency translation positively impacted third quarter 2023 revenues by approximately $5 million (1 percent), compared with the prior-year period.



The Company's GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $30 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with a GAAP operating income of $30 million in the same quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $79 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $70 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Both Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth achieved higher adjusted EBITDA versus the comparable quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Revenues $ 286 $ 265 Operating income - GAAP $ 18 $ 22 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 54 $ 51 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 18.9 % 19.1 %



Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $286 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 8 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to higher services and products demand and price increases as well as the impact of FX translation. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $18 million and $54 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $22 million and adjusted EBITDA of $51 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the impact of higher prices and demand as well as cost improvement initiatives.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Revenues $ 239 $ 222 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 21 $ 17 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 34 $ 28 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 14.2 % 12.7 %



Clean Earth revenues totaled $239 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 7 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher services pricing and increased volumes. The segment's GAAP operating income was $21 million and adjusted EBITDA was $34 million in the third quarter of 2023. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $17 million and adjusted EBITDA of $28 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings reflects the above mentioned factors as well as efficiency initiatives, cost decreases and favorable business mix. As a result, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023 versus 12.7 percent in the comparable quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $18 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $13 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $10 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $(31) million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to higher cash earnings, working capital changes (net of the accounts receivable securitization benefit of $25 million in the prior-year quarter) and lower net capital spending.

2023 Outlook

The Company has again increased its 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the Company's positive third quarter performance and business momentum. In total, this change relative to the Company's prior outlook can be attributed to improved volumes and margin performance in Clean Earth as well as modestly lower Corporate spending.

For the full year 2023, key business drivers for each segment as well as other guidance details are as follows:

Harsco Environmental adjusted EBITDA is projected to be modestly above prior-year results. For the year, higher services pricing, restructuring benefits, site improvement initiatives and new contracts are expected to be partially offset by FX translation impacts and lower commodity prices.

Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is expected to significantly increase versus 2022, as a result of higher services pricing and volumes as well as cost reduction and operational improvement actions, offsetting the impacts of continued labor-market and supply-chain (disposal) tightness.

Corporate spending is anticipated to be higher relative to the prior year due to the normalization of certain expenditures, including travel and higher planned incentive compensation.

2023 Full Year Outlook

(Continuing Operations) Current Prior GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $103 - $110 million $97 - $112 million Adjusted EBITDA $282 - $289 million $270 - $285 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.50) - $(0.59) $(0.42) - $(0.58) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.08) - $(0.17) $(0.09) - $(0.25) Free Cash Flow $25 - $35 million $30 - $50 million Net Interest Expense $97 million $94 - $95 million Account Receivable Securitization Fees $11 million $10 million Pension Expense (Non-Operating) $22 million $21 - $22 million Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $16 - $17 million $13 - $17 million Net Capital Expenditures $125 - $135 million $125 - $135 million Q4 2023 Outlook (Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $20 - $27 million Adjusted EBITDA $62 - $69 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.10) - $(0.19) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.03) - $(0.12)



Conference Call



About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com .





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues from continuing operations: Revenues $ 524,588 $ 486,914 $ 1,540,409 $ 1,420,763 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of sales 408,743 392,803 1,216,058 1,173,021 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,389 64,146 233,174 201,234 Research and development expenses 271 193 947 545 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 104,580 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — — 14,099 — Other expense (income), net 1,410 (351 ) (6,964 ) 515 Total costs and expenses 494,813 456,791 1,457,314 1,479,895 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 29,775 30,123 83,095 (59,132 ) Interest income 1,679 952 4,701 2,289 Interest expense (26,739 ) (19,751 ) (76,791 ) (51,535 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,806 ) (2,511 ) (7,899 ) (894 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (5,436 ) 2,118 (16,178 ) 6,775 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (3,527 ) 10,931 (13,072 ) (102,497 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (4,109 ) (9,376 ) (21,351 ) (7,482 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net (151 ) (128 ) (593 ) (373 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (7,787 ) 1,427 (35,016 ) (110,352 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (3,317 ) 1,993 4,858 (35,225 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 1,010 (539 ) (4,364 ) 5,282 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,307 ) 1,454 494 (29,943 ) Net income (loss) (10,094 ) 2,881 (34,522 ) (140,295 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (708 ) (802 ) 2,756 (3,056 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation $ (10,802 ) $ 2,079 $ (31,766 ) $ (143,351 ) Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (8,495 ) $ 625 $ (32,260 ) $ (113,408 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,307 ) 1,454 494 (29,943 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (10,802 ) $ 2,079 $ (31,766 ) $ (143,351 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,850 79,531 79,767 79,469 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (1.43 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.38 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.40 ) (a) $ (1.80 ) (a) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,850 79,567 79,767 79,469 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (1.43 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.38 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.40 ) (a) $ (1.80 ) (a) Does not total due to rounding









ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) September 30

2023 December 31

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,592 $ 81,332 Restricted cash 3,095 3,762 Trade accounts receivable, net 288,030 264,428 Other receivables 29,557 25,379 Inventories 84,569 81,375 Prepaid expenses 33,941 30,583 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 268,993 266,335 Other current assets 27,620 14,541 Total current assets 831,397 767,735 Property, plant and equipment, net 641,434 656,875 Right-of-use assets, net 98,624 101,253 Goodwill 759,027 759,253 Intangible assets, net 331,246 352,160 Deferred income tax assets 14,784 17,489 Assets held-for-sale 89,986 70,105 Other assets 70,937 65,984 Total assets $ 2,837,435 $ 2,790,854 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 14,006 $ 7,751 Current maturities of long-term debt 14,990 11,994 Accounts payable 202,067 205,577 Accrued compensation 59,224 43,595 Income taxes payable 7,654 3,640 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,434 25,521 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 139,219 159,004 Other current liabilities 130,295 140,199 Total current liabilities 592,889 597,281 Long-term debt 1,400,428 1,336,995 Retirement plan liabilities 48,593 46,601 Operating lease liabilities 74,305 75,246 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 4,400 9,463 Environmental liabilities 25,309 26,880 Deferred tax liabilities 31,349 30,069 Other liabilities 46,397 45,277 Total liabilities 2,223,670 2,167,812 ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 146,079 145,448 Additional paid-in capital 235,245 225,759 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (550,334 ) (567,636 ) Retained earnings 1,582,675 1,614,441 Treasury stock (849,944 ) (848,570 ) Total Enviri Corporation stockholders’ equity 563,721 569,442 Noncontrolling interests 50,044 53,600 Total equity 613,765 623,042 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,837,435 $ 2,790,854







ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (10,094 ) $ 2,881 $ (34,522 ) $ (140,295 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 35,397 31,892 102,893 97,959 Amortization 8,295 8,538 24,327 25,605 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (5,424 ) (1,660 ) 2,198 (12,056 ) Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 151 128 593 373 Dividends from unconsolidated entities — — — 526 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (2,254 ) Goodwill impairment charge — — — 104,580 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — — 14,099 — Other, net 597 (639 ) 4,743 381 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable 8,217 (12,613 ) (48,166 ) 74,994 Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller — — — 7,687 Inventories (2,596 ) (2,904 ) (10,548 ) (11,339 ) Contract assets 4,852 1,753 1,317 9,589 Right-of-use assets 8,256 7,446 24,467 21,829 Accounts payable (13,778 ) (5,817 ) (818 ) 13,030 Accrued interest payable (6,636 ) (6,819 ) (6,828 ) (7,559 ) Accrued compensation 11,242 325 20,436 (5,559 ) Advances on contracts (8,846 ) 7,639 (21,824 ) (5,987 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,190 ) (7,403 ) (22,980 ) (21,498 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net 606 (6,242 ) (4,862 ) (27,829 ) Other assets and liabilities (4,067 ) (3,083 ) 1,647 8,984 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 17,982 13,422 46,172 131,161 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27,289 ) (39,854 ) (93,630 ) (101,645 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 641 1,698 2,080 8,289 Expenditures for intangible assets (51 ) (47 ) (478 ) (147 ) Proceeds from note receivable — — 11,238 8,605 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 4,442 8,572 2,034 13,571 Payments for settlements of interest rate swaps — (463 ) — (2,586 ) Other investing activities, net 378 67 462 220 Net cash used by investing activities (21,879 ) (30,027 ) (78,294 ) (73,693 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 3,595 308 4,196 277 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 61,996 54,468 185,992 159,429 Reductions (49,795 ) (45,970 ) (140,522 ) (198,831 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests — — 1,654 — Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests — (4,841 ) — (4,841 ) Sale of noncontrolling interests — — — 1,901 Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (136 ) (119 ) (1,374 ) (1,817 ) Payment of contingent consideration — — — (6,915 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 15,660 3,846 49,946 (50,797 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (2,442 ) (3,011 ) (4,231 ) (8,762 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 9,321 (15,770 ) 13,593 (2,091 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 89,366 100,807 85,094 87,128 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 98,687 $ 85,037 $ 98,687 $ 85,037







ENVIRI CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 285,877 $ 17,867 $ 264,717 $ 22,117 Clean Earth 238,711 21,497 222,197 17,315 Corporate — (9,589 ) — (9,309 ) Consolidated Totals $ 524,588 $ 29,775 $ 486,914 $ 30,123 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 848,659 $ 52,885 $ 804,367 $ 63,931 Clean Earth 691,750 61,002 616,396 (95,650 ) Corporate — (30,792 ) — (27,413 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,540,409 $ 83,095 $ 1,420,763 $ (59,132 )







ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (1.43 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a) — 0.01 — (0.01 ) Corporate strategic costs (b) 0.01 — 0.03 — Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (c) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Harsco Environmental segment severance costs (d) 0.01 — 0.01 — Harsco Environmental net gain on lease incentive (e) — — (0.12 ) — Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge, net of noncontrolling interest (f) — — 0.10 — Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision (g) 0.07 — 0.07 — Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge (h) — — — 1.32 Clean Earth segment severance costs (i) — 0.01 — 0.03 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments (j) — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Taxes on above unusual items (k) — — 0.07 (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.02 ) (m) 0.02 (0.26 ) (m) (0.14 ) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (l) 0.07 0.08 0.21 0.23 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, partially offset by a gain on the repurchase of $25.0 million of Senior Notes (Q3 2022 $1.1 million pre-tax expense; nine months 2022 $0.5 million pre-tax income). Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies (Q3 2023 $1.0 million pre-tax expense; nine months ended 2023 $2.3 million pre-tax expense). 2022 included the relocation of the Company's headquarters, in addition to other certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate (Q3 2022 $0.3 million pre-tax expense; nine months 2022 $0.1 million pre-tax expense). Adjustment related to a previously recorded liability related to a contingent consideration from the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth (Q3 2023 and nine months ended 2023 $0.8 million pre-tax income). Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q3 2023 and nine months ended 2023 $1.1 million pre-tax expense). Net gain recognized for a lease modification that resulted in a lease incentive for the Company for a site relocation prior the end of the expected lease term (nine months ended 2023 $9.8 million pre-tax income). Non-cash property, plant and equipment impairment charge related to abandoned equipment at a Harsco Environmental site, net of noncontrolling interest impact (nine months ended 2023 net $7.9 million, which includes $14.1 million pre-tax expense, net of $6.2 million that represents the noncontrolling partner's share of the impairment charge). Accounts receivable provision related to a customer in the Middle East (Q3 2023 and nine months ended 2023 $5.3 million pre-tax expense). Non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Clean Earth segment (nine months 2022 $104.6 million pre-tax expense). Severance and related costs incurred in the Clean Earth segment (Q3 2022 $1.1 million pre-tax expense; nine months 2022 $2.5 million pre-tax expense). Adjustment to a contingent consideration related to an acquisition in the Clean Earth segment (Q3 2022 and nine months 2022 $0.8 million pre-tax income). Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $7.4 million and $7.7 million in Q3 2023 and 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $5.7 million and $6.0 million in Q3 2023 and 2022, respectively. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $21.5 million and $23.4 million for the nine months ended 2023 and 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $16.6 million and $18.4 million for the nine months ended 2023 and 2022, respectively. Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a) (Unaudited)

Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 2023 2023 Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.50 ) Corporate strategic costs — — 0.03 0.03 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Harsco Environmental segment severance costs — — 0.01 0.01 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive — — (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge, net of noncontrolling interest — — 0.10 0.10 Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision — — 0.07 0.07 Taxes on above unusual items — — 0.07 0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.19 ) (0.10 ) (0.45 ) (b) (0.36 ) (b) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) (b) $ (0.08 ) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment. Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended September 30, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 17,867 $ 21,497 $ (9,589 ) $ 29,775 Corporate strategic costs — — 987 987 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment — — (828 ) (828 ) Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 1,146 — — 1,146 Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision 5,284 — — 5,284 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 24,297 21,497 (9,430 ) 36,364 Depreciation 28,793 6,054 550 35,397 Amortization 1,013 6,330 — 7,343 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,103 $ 33,881 $ (8,880 ) $ 79,104 Revenues as reported $ 285,877 $ 238,711 $ 524,588 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.9 % 14.2 % 15.1 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2022: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 22,117 $ 17,315 $ (9,309 ) $ 30,123 Corporate strategic costs — — 346 346 Clean Earth segment severance costs — 1,092 — 1,092 Clean Earth contingent consideration adjustment — (827 ) — (827 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 22,117 17,580 (8,963 ) 30,734 Depreciation 26,772 4,576 544 31,892 Amortization 1,619 6,071 — 7,690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,508 $ 28,227 $ (8,419 ) $ 70,316 Revenues as reported $ 264,717 $ 222,197 $ 486,914 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.1 % 12.7 % 14.4 %







ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated

Totals Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 52,885 $ 61,002 $ (30,792 ) $ 83,095 Corporate strategic costs — — 2,253 2,253 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment — — (828 ) (828 ) Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 1,146 — — 1,146 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (9,782 ) — — (9,782 ) Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 — — 14,099 Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision 5,284 — — 5,284 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 63,632 61,002 (29,367 ) 95,267 Depreciation 84,707 16,528 1,658 102,893 Amortization 3,020 18,472 — 21,492 Adjusted EBITDA 151,359 96,002 (27,709 ) 219,652 Revenues as reported $ 848,659 $ 691,750 $ 1,540,409 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.8 % 13.9 % 14.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 63,931 $ (95,650 ) $ (27,413 ) $ (59,132 ) Corporate strategic costs — — 128 128 Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge — 104,580 — 104,580 Clean Earth segment severance costs — 2,540 — 2,540 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment — (827 ) — (827 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 63,931 10,643 (27,285 ) 47,289 Depreciation 82,311 14,213 1,435 97,959 Amortization 5,161 18,277 — 23,438 Adjusted EBITDA 151,403 43,133 (25,850 ) 168,686 Revenues as reported $ 804,367 $ 616,396 $ 1,420,763 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.8 % 7.0 % 11.9 %







ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands) 2023 2022 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (7,787 ) $ 1,427 Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 151 128 Income tax (benefit) expense 4,109 9,376 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 5,436 (2,118 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,806 2,511 Interest expense 26,739 19,751 Interest income (1,679 ) (952 ) Depreciation 35,397 31,892 Amortization 7,343 7,690 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 987 346 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (828 ) — Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 1,146 — Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision 5,284 — Clean Earth segment severance costs — 1,092 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment — (827 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,104 $ 70,316







ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2023 2022 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (35,016 ) $ (110,352 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 593 373 Income tax (benefit) expense 21,351 7,482 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 16,178 (6,775 ) Facility fee and debt-related expense 7,899 894 Interest expense 76,791 51,535 Interest income (4,701 ) (2,289 ) Depreciation 102,893 97,959 Amortization 21,492 23,438 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 2,253 128 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (828 ) — Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 1,146 — Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (9,782 ) — Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 — Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision 5,284 — Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge — 104,580 Clean Earth segment severance costs — 2,540 Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments — (827 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,652 $ 168,686







ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)

Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 2023 2023 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations $ (15 ) $ (7 ) $ (49 ) $ (41 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense 1 2 22 23 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 3 3 11 10 Net interest 25 24 97 97 Defined benefit pension (income) expense 6 5 22 21 Depreciation and amortization 43 43 167 167 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs — — 2 2 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment — — (1 ) (1 ) Harsco Environmental segment severance costs — — 1 1 Harsco Environmental net gain on lease incentive — — (10 ) (10 ) Harsco Environmental property, plant and equipment impairment charge — — 14 14 Harsco Environmental accounts receivable provision — — 5 5 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 62 (b) $ 69 (b) $ 282 (b) $ 289 (b) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment Does not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 17,982 $ 13,422 $ 46,172 $ 131,161 Less capital expenditures (27,289 ) (39,854 ) (93,630 ) (101,645 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (51 ) (47 ) (478 ) (147 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 507 920 2,458 1,428 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 641 1,698 2,080 8,289 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 917 758 1,045 1,854 Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit/(benefit) 17,452 (8,161 ) 41,137 30,827 Free cash flow $ 10,159 $ (31,264 ) $ (1,216 ) $ 71,767 Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (a)(Unaudited)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2023 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145 $ 165 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (125 ) (135 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 4 4 Plus transaction-related expenditures 1 1 Free cash flow $ 25 $ 35 Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment



