Climb Channel Solutions Expands Cybersecurity Offerings in North America with Launch of New Partnership with FireMon

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has announced the launch of a new partnership with a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, FireMon in North America.



This collaboration brings together FireMon’s cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise and Climb Channel Solutions' extensive network of technology providers across the United States and Canada. Through this partnership, FireMon will gain a wider reach, enabling businesses of all sizes to access its advanced security solutions, while Climb Channel Solutions will expand its portfolio to offer comprehensive cybersecurity services to its resellers.

"FireMon is a recognized leader in Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) and is a 100% channel company,” says Nicole Stavroff, VP of Channel Worldwide at FireMon. “We are thrilled to expand our partner ecosystem to include Climb Channel Solutions. We see our collaboration as a strategic alignment, delivering cybersecurity excellence to customers across North America and other applicable geos. Our partnership reinforces our mutual commitment to providing state-of-the-art security solutions through our robust channel networks, empowering organizations to secure their digital landscapes with confidence and precision."

With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, the partnership between FireMon and Climb Channel Solutions comes at a crucial time. Together, the two will empower organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture, safeguard sensitive data, and mitigate risks effectively, as they are dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to protect their digital assets, ensuring a secure and resilient future.

"Teaming up with FireMon aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative, reliable and cybersecurity technology solutions to our reseller partners,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “FireMon’s visibility into and control over network security infrastructures will add significant value to our portfolio and help our resellers navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity."

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn .

About FireMon

FireMon’s mission is to improve security operations that will in turn lead to better security outcomes. FireMon delivers industry-leading security policy management, cloud security operations, and asset management solutions to over 1,700 enterprises in nearly 70 countries. Our security policy management platform is the only real-time solution that reduces firewall and cloud security policy-related risks, manages policy changes, and enforces compliance. FireMon’s Cloud Defense (formerly DisruptOps) offering is the only distributed cloud security operations offering that detects and responds to issues in the fast-paced public cloud environments such as AWS and Azure. Our cloud-based Asset Management solution (formerly Lumeta) can scan an entire enterprise infrastructure, from on-premises networks to the cloud, to identify everything in the environment and provide valuable insights into how it’s all connected together. Learn more at FireMon.com and the FireMon Blog .

