Growhouse Online Store Now Offers the Magnum Fitness Product Line

-Growhouse Revenue Jumps From $2.7M in 2022 to a Projected $3M+ in 2023-

TULSA, OK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), following the Company’s acquisition of Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., Magnum Products is the newest addition to the Growhouse product line. Both Magnum Nutraceuticals and Growhouse share a core philosophy centered on excellence in sports nutrition.

For over 18 years, Magnum has been known to create award-winning products that are trusted by fitness enthusiasts, and has carved a niche in the sports nutrition industry by maintaining unwavering integrity and quality in its products, backed by solid scientific research. This addition reinforces Growhouse's commitment to offering top-tier sports nutrition supplements to its customers. As Growhouse integrates Magnum's offerings, customers stand to gain from increased options, superior product quality and heightened trust.

Growhouse is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the global shift towards health and wellness through the e-commerce fulfillment, and direct marketing. The Growhouse team continues to thrive by developing strategies to address regulation and consumer trust challenges.

