D-BOX partners with Playseat®, a global leader and pioneer in racing & flying simulation cockpits

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and Playseat®, a global leading gaming gear company for racing & flight simulation cockpits as well as game seats, are pleased to announce a partnership to bring D-BOX’s haptic technology to Playseat’s® sim racing chassis and flying simulation cockpits. The Playseat® D-BOX Motion Platform has been specifically designed to integrate D-BOX actuators and will be available to their global reseller network in the coming weeks. With Playseat® being a dominant global leader in its sector, this partnership reaffirms D-BOX’s leadership and commitment to being the best and most realistic haptic experience provider in the Sim Racing sector.



“Everyone knows Playseat®, they’ve been in business for nearly 25 years with their first revolutionary racing chair hitting the market in 1995. Since then, they’ve defined the sim racing market by bringing innovative designs you can find today in racing cars, to millions of users around the world. By partnering with D-BOX, Playseat® continues to combine the best designs while offering racers the most realistic and immersive haptic experience on the market,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “This partnership combines the expertise of two industry veterans in sim racing and flight simulation, and we’re really proud to collaborate on creating a truly unique experience in the entertainment sector. And like D-BOX, they are an official license partner for the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile – FIA.”

“We are delighted to bring D-BOX the best haptic technology available on the market today—to our community said Fernando Smit, Founder and President of Playseat®. Blurring the lines between real and virtual has always been within our core DNA, throughout 25 years of real driver and pilot support we’ve continuously pushed the boundaries in developing both sim racing and flight simulation cockpits. With the upcoming and unique Playseat® D-BOX Motion Platform we will enable our user base to experience ground-breaking synchronisation of movements, textures and vibrations to be perfectly tuned into their Playseat® cockpits. This partnership with D-BOX exemplifies our commitment to innovation and globally delivering top-quality simulation products.

ABOUT PLAYSEAT®

Playseat® is the global leading gaming gear company for racing & flying simulation cockpits and game seats. All products are fully patented, designed with vision and state of the art development, combining all round versatility for everyday use with the highest level of quality. Visit www.playseat.com.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

