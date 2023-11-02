Allegro MicroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

– Net Sales Increased by 16% Year-over-Year –

– GAAP & Non-GAAP EPS Increased 31% and 29% Respectively, Year-over-Year –

– Automotive Sales Increased by 31% Year-over-Year Led by E-Mobility –

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its second quarter which ended September 29, 2023.

“We delivered second quarter net sales of $276 million dollars, up 16% year-over-year, driven by continued strength in Automotive, which grew 31% year-over-year. We also achieved record non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.40, an increase of 29% year-over-year,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “E-Mobility (which is the electrification of vehicles and adoption of ADAS feature sets) continues to fuel Allegro’s growth. Sales into e-Mobility applications increased by nearly 60% year-over-year to 50% of second quarter Automotive sales, establishing a new milestone.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales Automotive $ 205,936 $ 189,698 $ 157,398 $ 395,634 $ 307,047 Industrial 51,114 68,184 48,176 119,298 88,316 Other 18,459 20,411 32,092 38,870 60,056 Total net sales $ 275,509 $ 278,293 $ 237,666 $ 553,802 $ 455,419 GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 57.9 % 56.8 % 55.5 % 57.3 % 55.0 % Operating margin % 26.5 % 25.4 % 25.2 % 25.9 % 16.4 % Diluted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 58.3 % 57.8 % 56.2 % 58.1 % 55.6 % Operating margin % 31.3 % 30.8 % 27.9 % 31.0 % 26.6 % Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.79 $ 0.55

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending December 29, 2023, and including two months of activity from the Crocus Technologies, Inc. acquisition which closed on October 31, 2023, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million. The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

Gross Margin is expected to be approximately 54%, reflecting lower distribution sales and the initial impact of Crocus

Operating Expenses are expected to decline 4% sequentially, and are anticipated to be approximately 28% of sales

Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31

For the two-month period for which Crocus is included in the Company’s third quarter results, it is expected to add approximately $5 million to net sales, $3.5 million to interest expense, and be $0.03 dilutive to EPS.

Commenting on the outlook, Vineet Nargolwala said, “Our backlog remains robust. Our sales forecast reflects normal third quarter seasonality, lingering impacts from the UAW strike, heightened macroeconomic trends and elevated inventory levels in Industrial and Consumer markets. Over the mid and the long term, continued strong momentum in design wins (especially in our strategic focus areas of e-Mobility, Clean Energy and Automation) and deepening and expanding partnerships with leading OEMs reinforce our conviction in the target model of low double-digit sales growth and above 32% operating margin.”

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its third fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Interest Expense and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance, or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; the effects of COVID-19 on our supply chain and customer demand; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including export control, privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholders have substantial control over us; the inapplicability of the “corporate opportunity” doctrine to any director or stockholder who is not employed by us; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; our inability to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; disruptions in the banking and financial sector that limit our or our partners’ ability to access capital and borrowings; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 275,509 $ 237,666 $ 553,802 $ 455,419 Cost of goods sold 116,006 105,644 236,349 205,023 Gross profit 159,503 132,022 317,453 250,396 Operating expenses: Research and development 43,428 35,567 86,403 69,424 Selling, general and administrative 43,160 36,617 87,389 106,397 Total operating expenses 86,588 72,184 173,792 175,821 Operating income 72,915 59,838 143,661 74,575 Interest and other income (expense) 156 (752 ) (2,486 ) (3,241 ) Income before income taxes 73,071 59,086 141,175 71,334 Income tax provision 7,400 8,438 14,615 10,403 Net income 65,671 50,648 126,560 60,931 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 54 34 93 70 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 65,617 $ 50,614 $ 126,467 $ 60,861 Net income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 192,431,094 191,284,631 192,214,210 190,959,616 Diluted 195,100,855 192,639,576 195,055,495 192,654,097

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Change Six-Month Period Ended Change September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Amount % September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 Amount % (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Automotive $ 205,936 $ 157,398 $ 48,538 31 % $ 395,634 $ 307,047 $ 88,587 29 % Industrial 51,114 48,176 2,938 6 % 119,298 88,316 30,982 35 % Other 18,459 32,092 (13,633 ) (42 )% 38,870 60,056 (21,186 ) (35 )% Total net sales $ 275,509 $ 237,666 $ 37,843 16 % $ 553,802 $ 455,419 $ 98,383 22 %

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 29, March 31, 2023

(Unaudited) 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 370,013 $ 351,576 Restricted cash 8,418 7,129 Trade accounts receivable, net 118,947 111,290 Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party 741 13,494 Inventories 173,089 151,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,938 27,289 Current portion of related party note receivable 3,750 3,750 Total current assets 714,896 665,829 Property, plant and equipment, net 312,047 263,099 Deferred income tax assets 68,385 50,359 Goodwill 27,707 27,691 Intangible assets, net 51,677 52,378 Related party note receivable, less current portion 6,563 8,438 Equity investment in related party 25,474 27,265 Other assets 78,188 86,096 Total assets $ 1,284,937 $ 1,181,155 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 62,603 $ 56,256 Amount due to related party 3,041 9,682 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,597 99,387 Total current liabilities 134,241 165,325 Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities 25,000 25,000 Other long-term liabilities 27,408 24,015 Total liabilities 186,649 214,340 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1,925 1,918 Additional paid-in capital 683,891 674,179 Retained earnings 436,782 310,315 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,509 ) (20,784 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 1,097,089 965,628 Non-controlling interests 1,199 1,187 Total stockholders' equity 1,098,288 966,815 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,284,937 $ 1,181,155

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 65,671 $ 50,648 $ 126,560 $ 60,931 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,080 12,207 29,353 24,125 Amortization of deferred financing costs 73 25 107 49 Deferred income taxes (9,772 ) (8,647 ) (18,134 ) (16,431 ) Stock-based compensation 10,877 8,204 21,919 42,340 Loss on disposal of assets 43 253 43 250 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,500 ) — (2,700 ) Provisions for inventory and receivables reserves 4,239 (2,408 ) 9,422 232 Change in fair value of marketable securities (72 ) (28 ) 3,579 3,458 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 2,676 10,238 (7,645 ) 5,520 Accounts receivable - other 1,052 (168 ) (369 ) 2,546 Inventories (3,274 ) (12,440 ) (31,221 ) (17,328 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,305 ) 3,632 (16,084 ) (9,470 ) Trade accounts payable (15,736 ) 4,853 2,695 8,928 Due (from) to related party (3,990 ) (2,414 ) 6,112 (5,681 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (12,832 ) (6,204 ) (29,944 ) (4,965 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,730 55,251 96,393 91,804 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,191 ) (20,831 ) (76,101 ) (35,220 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (19,728 ) — (19,728 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 6,204 — 16,175 — Net cash used in investing activities (24,987 ) (40,559 ) (59,926 ) (54,948 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loans made to related party — (7,500 ) — (7,500 ) Loan made to affiliate (4,000 ) — (4,000 ) — Receipts on related party note receivable 937 468 1,875 937 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,669 ) — (14,091 ) (9,606 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — 1,573 1,899 1,573 Payment for debt issuance costs — — (1,450 ) — Net cash used in by financing activities (4,732 ) (5,459 ) (15,767 ) (14,596 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (901 ) (2,223 ) (974 ) (8,777 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,110 7,010 19,726 13,483 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 362,321 296,272 358,705 289,799 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: $ 378,431 $ 303,282 $ 378,431 $ 303,282

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $ 159,503 $ 157,950 $ 132,022 $ 317,453 $ 250,396 Non-GAAP adjustments Purchased intangible amortization 273 402 378 675 651 Stock-based compensation 946 2,606 1,124 3,552 1,956 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 1,219 $ 3,008 $ 1,502 $ 4,227 $ 2,607 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 160,722 $ 160,958 $ 133,524 $ 321,680 $ 253,003 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales) 58.3 % 57.8 % 56.2 % 58.1 % 55.6 %





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses $ 86,588 $ 87,204 $ 72,184 $ 173,792 $ 175,821 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 43,428 42,975 35,567 86,403 69,424 Non-GAAP adjustments Transaction-related costs 2 7 201 9 403 Stock-based compensation 3,602 2,868 1,711 6,470 2,839 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 39,824 40,100 33,655 79,924 66,182 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 43,160 44,229 39,117 87,389 109,097 Non-GAAP adjustments Transaction-related costs 1,804 3,072 63 4,876 1,660 Purchased intangible amortization 357 358 23 715 45 Restructuring costs — — 90 — 4,372 Stock-based compensation 6,329 5,568 5,369 11,897 37,545 Other costs 100 — — 100 — Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 34,570 35,231 33,572 69,801 65,475 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (2,500 ) — (2,700 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 12,194 11,873 4,957 24,067 44,164 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 74,394 $ 75,331 $ 67,227 $ 149,725 $ 131,657





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $ 72,915 $ 70,746 $ 59,838 $ 143,661 $ 74,575 Transaction-related costs 1,806 3,079 (2,236 ) 4,885 (637 ) Purchased intangible amortization 630 760 401 1,390 696 Restructuring costs — — 90 — 4,372 Stock-based compensation 10,877 11,042 8,204 21,919 42,340 Other costs 100 — — 100 — Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 13,413 $ 14,881 $ 6,459 $ 28,294 $ 46,771 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 86,328 $ 85,627 $ 66,297 $ 171,955 $ 121,346 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales) 31.3 % 30.8 % 27.9 % 31.0 % 26.6 %





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net Income $ 65,671 $ 60,889 $ 50,648 $ 126,560 $ 60,931 Interest expense 978 769 531 1,747 968 Interest income (1,070 ) (843 ) (467 ) (1,913 ) (784 ) Income tax provision 7,400 7,215 8,438 14,615 10,403 Depreciation & amortization 15,145 14,273 12,207 29,418 24,125 EBITDA $ 88,124 $ 82,303 $ 71,357 $ 170,427 $ 95,643 Transaction-related costs 1,806 3,079 (2,236 ) 4,885 (637 ) Restructuring costs — — 90 — 4,372 Stock-based compensation 10,877 11,042 8,204 21,919 42,340 Other costs 1,301 4,589 988 5,890 3,411 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,108 $ 101,013 $ 78,403 $ 203,121 $ 145,129 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 37.1 % 36.3 % 33.0 % 36.7 % 31.9 %





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 73,071 $ 68,104 $ 59,086 $ 141,175 $ 71,334 Transaction-related costs 1,806 3,079 (2,236 ) 4,885 (637 ) Purchased intangible amortization 630 760 401 1,390 696 Restructuring costs — — 90 — 4,372 Stock-based compensation 10,877 11,042 8,204 21,919 42,340 Other costs 1,301 4,589 988 5,890 3,411 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 14,614 $ 19,470 $ 7,447 $ 34,084 $ 50,182 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $ 87,685 $ 87,574 $ 66,533 $ 175,259 $ 121,516





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 7,400 $ 7,215 $ 8,438 $ 14,615 $ 10,403 GAAP effective tax rate 10.1 % 10.6 % 14.3 % 10.4 % 14.6 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 2,554 3,826 (1,663 ) 6,380 4,237 Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ 9,954 $ 11,041 $ 6,775 $ 20,995 $ 14,640 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 11.4 % 12.6 % 10.2 % 12.0 % 12.0 %





Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 23,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 23,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 65,671 $ 60,889 $ 50,648 $ 126,560 $ 60,931 GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.66 $ 0.32 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.32 Transaction-related costs 1,806 3,079 (2,236 ) 4,885 (637 ) Purchased intangible amortization 630 760 401 1,390 696 Restructuring costs — — 90 — 4,372 Stock-based compensation 10,877 11,042 8,204 21,919 42,340 Other costs 1,301 4,589 988 5,890 3,411 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 14,614 19,470 7,447 34,084 50,182 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $ (2,554 ) $ (3,826 ) $ 1,663 $ (6,380 ) $ (4,237 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 77,731 $ 76,533 $ 59,758 $ 154,264 $ 106,876 Basic weighted average common shares 192,431,094 191,997,330 191,284,631 192,214,210 190,959,616 Diluted weighted average common shares 195,100,855 194,991,906 192,639,576 195,055,495 192,654,097 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.31 $ 0.80 $ 0.56 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.79 $ 0.55

