Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in five upcoming investor conferences:



Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on Wednesday, November 8. Sean Cassidy, chief financial officer, and Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings.

on Wednesday, November 8.

Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14. John Houston, Ph.D., chairperson, chief executive officer, and president, and Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings and will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

on Tuesday, November 14.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 16. John Houston, Ph.D., chairperson, chief executive officer, and president, and Sean Cassidy, chief financial officer will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings.

on Thursday, November 16.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., senior vice president, corporate and business development, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings and will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

on Tuesday, November 28.

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, November 30. Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer and Jeff Boyle, vice president, investor relations, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings and will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

on Thursday, November 30.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com