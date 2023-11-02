Global 3D Machine Vision Market 2023: 3D Machine Vision's Ability to Allow Robots to See Ensures Significant Increase in Productivity of Industrial Robots

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Machine Vision: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Machine Vision estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $623.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The 3D Machine Vision market in the U.S. is estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$656.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Hermary Opto Electronics Inc.

Isra Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc.

Mvtec Software GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

SICK AG

Stemmer Imaging AG

Tordivel AS

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

2D Machine Vision Rapidly Giving Way to 3D Machine Vision

Future Outlook in the 3D Machine Vision Market

3D Machine Vision - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Industry 4.0 Revolution Happening, 3D Machine Vision Enables Robot Automation, Smart Factories and Autonomous Warehouses

3D Machine Vision Helps Improve Robot Usage in Industrial Settings

3D Vision: Providing Sight to 'Blind' Industrial Robots

3D Machine Vision Market Rides on the Growing Sales of Industrial Robots: Global Sales of Industrial Robots in Thousand Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Machine Vision Technology Addresses Various Issues on the Production Floor

Guiding Robotic Systems for Logistics eFulfillment: 3D Machine Vision Comes to the Rescue

Automotive Industry Witnesses Strengthening Trend toward 3D Machine Vision

A Combination and 2D and 3D Ensures Better Machine Vision Capabilities

3D Machine Vision Technology Set to Drive Next Wave of Advancements in Smart Manufacturing Space

Use of Machine Vision in Additive Manufacturing: Ability to Accelerate Product Design and Process Development in Manufacturing Operations

3D Machine Vision's Ability to Allow Robots to See Ensures Significant Increase in Productivity of Industrial Robots

3D Machine Vision Technology Finding Use in Robotic Bin Picking Application

3D Machine Vision Enables Significant Improvements in Product Quality

3D and 2D Machine Vision Technology Finds Use in Analysis of Plants and Crops

Product Overview

What is Machine Vision?

3D Machine Vision - An Introduction

Types of 3D Machine Vision Systems

PC-Based 3D Machine Vision Systems

Smart Camera based 3D Machine Vision Systems

Applications of 3D Machine Vision

2D Machine Vision Vs 3D Machine Vision

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

