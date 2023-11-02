Avante Joins Global Shield Network, Expanding Real-time Access to Police and International Intelligence Agencies

Joining the Global Shield Network provides Avante with real-time information and connectivity to police forces and intelligence agencies around the world, enabling the Company to provide a more comprehensive and coordinated approach for its clients.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to accept an invitation to join the Global Shield Network, a law enforcement & intelligence network immersed in public/private sector partnerships designed to prevent crime, terrorism and improve public safety. After the safe and successfully evacuation of its clients from the conflict zone in Israel, Avante was recognized for its world-class security and crisis management services with an invitation to join the Global Shield Network. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Avante, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its clients both locally and internationally.

Through this strategic alliance, Avante gains invaluable access to a wealth of up-to-the-minute information on major security incidents occurring around the world. This partnership empowers Avante to stay ahead of emerging threats and trends, enabling the Company to provide even more robust security solutions to its clients.

“We are grateful to receive an invitation to join the Global Shield Network, as it proves to further validate our operations and efforts in global security and crisis management,” said Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO of Avante. "This network partnership will equip us with the tools and intelligence needed to better address critical security issues on a global scale. We are excited to leverage real-time data to enhance our services and keep our clients safe and secure. Joining the Global Shield Network will allow Avante to seamlessly connect with other police forces and intelligence agencies worldwide. This streamlined information exchange network will enable Avante to provide crucial intelligence or obtain vital information, facilitating a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to global security.”

As a Global Sheild Network (“GSN”) member, Avante will have access to:

Obtain accurate and timely information from both law enforcement GSN partners and private sector members

Collaboration opportunities with various police departments in a timely fashion across the world

Access and leverage the local private sector expertise in areas of interest and support community service best practices

Access routine GSN intelligence briefings

Opportunities to attend local, state and global SHIELD conferences

Create a force multiplier within the private sector to prevent crime and potential terrorist incidents

Develop strong long-lasting partnerships with private sector partners





In addition to the immediate benefits in terms of real-time crime trend monitoring and international intelligence sharing, Avante will also be equipped to address critical issues related to international travel duty of care. The partnership with Global Shield Network ensures that Avante will have access to live, on-the-ground information, enabling the company to offer unparalleled support and guidance to clients navigating global travel.

Furthermore, Avante will be showcasing its cutting-edge video analytics technology, capable of detecting firearms and physical altercations. This aligns perfectly with Global Shield Network's mission to leverage innovative solutions in the pursuit of global security.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage, and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

About Global Shield Network

The Global Shield Network is a law enforcement & intelligence network immersed in public/private sector partnerships designed to prevent crime, terrorism and improve public safety. The Global Shield Network connects law enforcement & intelligence agencies together with public & private sector partners facilitating relationships, sharing of information and expanded distribution globally.

