Master the Essentials of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Regulations with this Comprehensive Training Course (November 20-21, 2023)

An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or drug substance is any substance or mixture of substances intended to be used in the manufacture of a medicinal product, which is intended to furnish pharmacological activity, or have another direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, or affect the structure and function of the body.

This course has been designed to provide attendees with a fundamental understanding of best practices and the regulatory environment applicable to active pharmaceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry. It will cover key terminology, the EU and USA regulatory framework, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements including controls and validation, and consider Good Distribution Practice (GDP) and how to manage your supply chain. Practical exercises will form part of the course to aid the learning process.

This is an essential and valuable introduction to the manufacture of APIs.

Benefits of Attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of the API regulatory framework

Enhance your understanding of the key terms used in API manufacture

Recognise how Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) apply to API synthesis

Understand the different approaches between small-molecule and large-molecule processing

Learn how to manage the risk associated with your supply chain

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

New entrants to those individuals working in a GxP environment

Quality management manufacturing specialists

Regulatory compliance specialists

Pharmaceutical technical professionals

Pharmaceutical professionals looking to enhance their Continuous Professional Development (CPD)

Agenda:

This course runs from 09:30-17:00

The Understanding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) course will cover:

Day 1

Introduction to APIs

Terminology and acronyms

Globalisation

Introduction to the regulatory framework

Methods and equipment - Part 1

Chemical synthesis

Reactors

Isolation

Drying

Exercise: managing particle size

Methods and equipment - Part 2

Biological

Fermentation

Harvesting

Exercise: impurities

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Requirements

Regulations

EU

FDA

Exercise: similarities and differences

GMP requirements (continued)

Pharmaceutical Quality System

Validation and Qualification

Outsourcing

Exercise: specialist or generalist

Supply chain considerations

Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)

Good Distribution Practice (GDP) for APIs

Exercise risk mitigation

Day 2

Introduction and recap of Day 1

Registration aspects of production and control

The registration process

The Common Technical Document (CTD)

Active substance/drug master files

Exercise: strategy

Laboratory controls

Good Quality Control Laboratory Practice (GQCLP)

Validation

Stability

Exercise: data Integrity

Process validation

Purpose of validation

General considerations

Exercise: critical attributes

Cleaning validation

Cleaning strategy

Key requirements

Residues

Exercise: purpose

API control packaging materials

What to consider

Data requirements

Extraction, interaction, migration and sorption

Toxicology

Exercise: environmental factors

Wrap up and Q & A

