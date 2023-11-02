Global CD3 Antibodies Market 2023-2028: New-Generation CD3 Antibodies Targeting Diverse Indications Gain Ground

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CD3 Antibodies Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CD3 antibodies market is on a growth trajectory, expected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2028. CD3 antibodies play a crucial role in immune system regulation, making them promising candidates for therapeutic applications in various diseases. Over the years, several CD3 antibodies and anti-CD3 antibodies have been developed to modulate CD3 activity, resulting in a dynamic market with unexplored potential.

The market history saw the approval and withdrawal of pioneering CD3 antibodies like Muromonab-CD3 and Removab. However, subsequent CD3 antibodies with technological advancements have gained regulatory approvals from the FDA and EMA. Among these, Blincyto (CD19 CD3) has shown exceptional commercial success in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, generating substantial revenue.

Other CD3 antibodies, approved more recently, are striving to expand their market presence by seeking approvals in additional regions. Their approval in limited regions has constrained their sales and market share. Notably, these antibodies were approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program and the EMA's conditional marketing approval program, awaiting further approvals.

In clinical development, CD3 antibodies primarily target various cancer indications. The trend of bispecific antibodies, specifically T cell engagers, is evident among CD3 antibody candidates, mirroring the mechanism of action of Blincyto and other approved CD3 antibodies. Prominent pharmaceutical companies like Lindis Biotech, BioAtla, AstraZeneca, Regeneron, and Amgen are actively involved in the development of CD3 bispecific T cell engagers.

The market's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing market value of CD3 antibodies due to ongoing approvals and introductions of new antibodies. Additionally, the involvement of major pharmaceutical corporations enhances the success and financial returns associated with leading CD3 antibodies. Proprietary platforms have played a pivotal role in the development of unique CD3 T cell engagers, enabling the creation of novel antibodies for rare indications with regulatory benefits like orphan drug designation. The global CD3 antibody market holds significant untapped potential, making it a promising domain for exploration.

