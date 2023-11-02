The Rise of AI and Robotics in Labs: Navigating the World's Lab Automation Industry Landscape, 2023

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities in Laboratory Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lab automation solutions are gaining traction across clinical diagnostics, life science research, genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery labs. The primary driving force behind this adoption is the need to address operational challenges arising from the demand for high throughput and a shortage of technicians. These solutions encompass automating pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical processes, ultimately streamlining laboratory operations.

One of the noteworthy areas of innovation within the lab automation industry is the development of robotic solutions. Liquid handling robots, which enable precise liquid pipetting or dispensing, have taken center stage. Key industry players emphasize factors like ease of use, modularity for seamless integration and scalability, as well as remote operation, monitoring, and maintenance capabilities. In addition, many of these solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to enhance intelligent imaging, data analysis, lab workflow management, and robot operation. Cloud labs have emerged as a cost-effective and time-efficient option for conducting automated experiments with top-quality equipment.

The future of labs is poised to be remote, autonomous, and unstaffed, with this transformation expected to occur within the next 5 to 10 years. This evolution is attributed to advancements in robotics, AI, microfluidic technologies, and sensors that enable significant improvements in lab automation equipment capabilities. Consequently, various applications across different sectors are increasingly adopting lab automation solutions. Furthermore, the lab automation industry is finding growth opportunities in emerging markets due to the increasing adoption of these solutions.

Key Questions Addressed in the Research:

Benefits and Challenges of Lab Automation Solutions: The research explores the advantages and obstacles associated with the adoption of lab automation solutions. Technologies Enabling Automation in Lab Workflow: The report delves into the technologies that enable the automation of analytical processes within lab workflows. Growth Drivers and Restraints of the Lab Automation Industry: It examines the factors propelling and hindering the growth of the lab automation sector. Participants in the Robotics and Digital Solutions Segments: The research identifies key players in the industry, highlighting the technologies they employ and the applications of their solutions. It also assesses their impact sectors and commercial readiness levels. Regional Trends and Technology Roadmap: The report provides insights into regional trends and outlines the technology roadmap. It also analyzes funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) trends within the lab automation industry. Industry's Patent Filing Trend: The research examines the patent filing trend in the lab automation sector. Growth Opportunities for the Lab Automation Industry: It identifies the growth opportunities that lie ahead for the lab automation industry.

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lab Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Lab Automation - An Overview

Principal End-user Markets for Lab Automation Solutions

Automation of Different Stages of Lab Workflow

Automation Solutions for Analytical Lab Processes

Experiment and Data Analytics Enabling Technologies - Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

3 Technology Analysis: Robotics

Robotics in Lab Automation - Technology Overview

Robotics - Competitive Environment

4 Technology Analysis: Digital Solutions

Digital Solutions in Lab Automation - Technology Overview

Digital Solutions - Competitive Environment

5 Innovation Indicators

Comparison of Lab Automation Solutions

Regional Trends of Lab Automation Development and Adoption

Technology Roadmap of Lab Automation Solutions

Analysis of M&As in the Lab Automation Industry, 2021-2023

Analysis of Government Funding for Lab Automation, 2021-2023

Snapshot of Private Funding for Lab Automation, 2021-2023

Analysis of Private Funding for Lab Automation, 2020-2023

6 Patent Analysis

IP Activity Analysis in Lab Automation Industry (2018-2023)

Innovation Themes Analysis on Lab Automation Patents, 2018-2023

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Convergence of Robotics, Microfluidics, Sensors, and AI for Next-generation Lab Automation

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Cost-efficient and Convenient LIMS

8 Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

9 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl9py7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.