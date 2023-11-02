Global Biosimilars Market Analysis 2023-2028 - Increasing Access, Adoption, and Awareness are the Key to Future Growth Potential of Biosimilars

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Biosimilars Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising Confidence in Biosimilars: A Growth Opportunity Analysis
Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly embracing biosimilars, driven by enhanced understanding and awareness of these therapeutic agents. Pharmaceutical companies must strike a balance between safeguarding biologics and creating an environment conducive to biosimilars. This study presents market forecasts and strategic opportunities for biosimilar market participants.
Introduction
The global biosimilars market is witnessing a surge in acceptance and use, thanks to a growing understanding and awareness of these therapeutic agents among patients and healthcare providers. This shift is supported by biosimilar manufacturers and regulators, who provide essential information and data on biosimilar safety and effectiveness. As confidence in biosimilars grows, pharmaceutical companies face the challenge of protecting their biologic products while fostering an environment that accommodates biosimilars, contributing to a competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered
- Strategic Imperatives
- Examining the challenges of growth
- Identifying the top 3 strategic imperatives shaping the global biosimilars market
- Exploring growth opportunities driving the growth pipeline engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope and segmentation of the analysis
- Key regional competitors in the biosimilars market
- Factors driving growth and those imposing restraints
- Growth Environment - Biosimilars Market
- Highlighting regional dynamics in the biosimilars market
- Uncovering growth opportunities in the biosimilars market
- Strategies to boost biosimilars development and adoption
- Regional competitive benchmarking
- Market snapshots for the US, Europe, APAC, and MEA
- The impact of biosimilars in various therapeutic areas
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biosimilars Industry
- Key growth metrics
- Revenue forecasts and considerations
- Revenue forecasts by product type and therapeutic area
- Competitive environment and revenue share analysis
- Growth Opportunity Universe
- Identifying growth opportunities in real-world evidence solutions, neurology biosimilars, Middle East and Africa focus, AI and omics biomarkers, and alternative formulation methodologies for monoclonal antibody biosimilars
- Next Steps
- Encouraging next steps for market participants
- Exploring the timing of these steps
- List of Exhibits
- Displaying visual aids and data tables supporting the analysis
This study offers a comprehensive view of the biosimilars market, addressing growth drivers and challenges while highlighting strategic opportunities and market dynamics. It emphasizes the importance of fostering confidence in biosimilars and balancing innovation with protection of biologic products.
