Odesso Health’s Clinical Data Connector Launches On the athenahealth Marketplace and Appian AI Marketplace

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odesso Health , (“Odesso” or the “Company”) innovators in bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to automate Electronic Medical Records (EMR) workflows, today announced that the Company’s Clinical Data Connector (CDC) is now available on the athenahealth Marketplace and the Appian Community AppMarket.

Built on the Appian platform, Odesso Health’s CDC automates document review, data extraction, and writing of key quality measures for EMRs/Electronic Health Records (EHRs). More healthcare providers are moving toward a value-based care model, setting fees based on outcomes, making the tracking of key metrics for blood sugar, blood pressure, body mass index, etc., crucial. Once application program interfaces (APIs) have automatically extracted patient data from clinical documentation, the Clinical Data Connector uses AI and machine learning (ML) to improve data quality and reduce costs for value-based care contracts. It also provides a scalable EMR management solution by eliminating manual data entry.

“More healthcare professionals are seeing the value of AI for applications such as maintaining patient records, and making our Clinical Data Connector available through the athenahealth Marketplace and the Appian AppMarket allows us to deliver the value of AI-powered workflows to more healthcare providers,” says Zameer Rizvi, CEO of Odesso Health. “Applying machine learning to extract clinical data eliminates manual processes and manual errors, freeing more time for clinicians to treat patients. AI is the ideal solution to automate EMR management.”

“At Appian, we are proud to collaborate with Odesso Health in revolutionizing the healthcare industry through the power of AI and process automation. Odesso's Clinical Data Connector, built on the Appian Platform, uses AI powered process automation to drive efficiency, data quality, and cost reduction in healthcare EMR workflows. Together, we are helping healthcare providers embrace value-based care and streamline their operations, ultimately improving patient care outcomes," said Malcolm Ross, SVP, Product Strategy, Appian.

Odesso’s CDC automates existing manual workflows, no training is needed, and providers can make the most of their current EMR management investment. The CDC can accommodate all types of workflows and be deployed in just a few weeks, delivering immediate ROI and reducing development time by 90%. Automating repetitive tasks, such as maintaining EMRs, has been shown to increase data quality and reduce turnaround time by 70%. The CDC solution is also scalable and integrates with existing data repositories, so no data migration is required.

Odesso’s Clinical Data Connector is now available on:

athenahealth Marketplace - https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/odesso-clinical-data-connector

Appian Community AppMarket - https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket/posts/odesso-cdc-clinical-data-connector

For more information about the Clinical Data Connector, visit https://community.appian.com/b/appmarket/posts/odesso-cdc-clinical-data-connector

About Odesso Health

Odesso Health develops solutions to improve patient outcomes by automating critical Electronic Medical Records (EMR) workflows. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Odesso Health improves the quality of clinical records output and reduces records processing time. Automating EMR workflows reduces repetitive clinical tasks for clinicians and medical staff. It can save healthcare organizations up to 70% turnaround time, time that can be better spent delivering better patient care. Odesso Health. For more information, visit http://www.odessohealth.com

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations— resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. [Nasdaq: APPN]

