MIMEDX to Highlight Published Data at SAWC Fall

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced it will sponsor an Innovation Theater lunch symposium at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall meeting taking place November 2-5 in Las Vegas, NV. In addition, the Company will participate in the conference’s exhibition at booth number 511.



In the session, Drs. Mouawad, Tettelbach, and Wahab will review recent data examining the clinical and economic impacts of using skin substitutes in the treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers (“VLUs”) as well as published data evaluating the impact of adequate debridement in the treatment algorithm of chronic wounds and how it translates to clinical outcomes. These faculty presenters will also discuss their clinical experiences with the Company’s recently launched tri-layer placental allograft, EPIEFFECT®.

Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Bringing the Data into Focus: Optimizing Clinical Outcomes and Cost-Effectiveness in the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers

Date/Time: Friday, November 3 / 11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. PDT

Faculty Presenters:

Nicolas Mouawad, MD, MPH, MBA, RPVI, FRCS, FACS, FSVS

William H. Tettelbach, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FUHM, CWS

Naz Wahab, MD, FAAFP, FAPWCA



Accepted Poster Presentations

The Company is pleased to announce that nine clinical and scientific posters have been accepted and will be on display in the poster hall. This effort further reinforces the MIMEDX commitment to clinical and scientific evidence and continues to add to the robust portfolio of published evidence supporting the use of Purion® processed human placental allografts.

Clinical:

1. Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) Use in Patients with Emergent Craniectomies Demonstrates Minimal Dural Adhesions at Time of Cranioplasty

2. Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane Allograft for the Management of Hard to Heal Complex Wounds



3. Challenging Heel Defect and Skin Graft Utilizing Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy



4. Fifth Ray Amputation with Application of Placental Extracellular Matrix (PECM) and Secondary Closure Observed



5. Limb Salvage in a Complex Patient Undergoing Multiple Lower Extremity Amputations with Placental Extracellular Matrix (PECM)



6. The Use of Lyophilized, Tri-layer Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane (LHACM) as a Barrier Membrane in Patients Undergoing Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction Surgery



7. Traumatic Lower Extremity Wound from Motor Vehicle Accident Treated with Dehydrated Human Umbilical Cord and Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane



8. First Reported Use of Lyophilized Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (LHACM) in the Treatment of a Diabetic Foot Ulcer in a Charcot Patient



Research:

9. Evaluation of Two Purion Processed Amniotic Tissue Allografts: Bioactivity with Targeted Structural Distinctions

About SAWC Fall

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team—physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians—with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers this level of education, advanced state-of-the art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings. The meeting is organized by HMP Global, an omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education with a mission to improve patient care.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

