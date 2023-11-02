Virtuozzo to Bring 20% Cloud Margins to Managed Service Providers at MSP GLOBAL 2023

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo has announced that it will premier its unique high-margin cloud solution for Managed Service Providers at MSP GLOBAL 2023. Virtuozzo is the leading cloud platform for service providers, and as a sponsor of this inaugural event, will show how for the first time MSPs can have a faster, easier, more profitable way to deliver cloud for their customer projects, compared to traditional approaches reselling cloud from AWS, Azure and Google.

MSP GLOBAL takes place from November 14-16 at Germany’s famous racetrack venue, Nürburgring. At the event, Joe Morgan, VP Cloud at Virtuozzo, will present “The Secret to Profitable MSP Cloud.” Virtuozzo is a Gold sponsor and will have its European cloud team ready to demo and offer free trials of its new MSP cloud solution - https://bit.ly/45TGXwf - which offers 20% margins as standard for MSPs, at its MSP GLOBAL booth.

“Until now, there has been no cloud offering designed for the MSP who needs cloud to be fast, simple, affordable and profitable,” said Morgan. “We’re introducing a brand-new approach that connects the MSP to the cloud infrastructure they need for customer projects, without the complexity, without the cost, without the requirement for expensive certification, but with the IaaS and PaaS performance and functionality their customers need – and with sensible margins built in.”

Before joining Virtuozzo, Joe Morgan ran a successful MSP based in Kansas City that enabled cloud for SMEs and MSPs across the Americas and Europe. Joe combines a deep understanding of hosting, cloud and the challenges faced by MSPs, with a passion for helping them thrive in the market today. He will be speaking at MSP GLOBAL on the Accelerator Stage on Wednesday, November 15, beginning at 2:40 PM.

MSP GLOBAL is a three-day intensive gathering that connects managed service providers and IT professionals from around the world with the tools, insights, and personal connections to grow their businesses and deliver maximum value to their customers.

​For more information about partnerships and new ideas for MSP success, please register to speak with Joe and Virtuozzo at https://bit.ly/49fjXL8.



About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.