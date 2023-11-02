Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in Austria

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384 W, in Austria to support newer, high-powered solar modules.



This announcement follows the launch of the Enphase® Solargraf℠ platform in Austria. Solargraf is a cloud-based, all-in-one design and proposal software platform that is used by solar installers to help simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process and installation for solar customers, allowing them interactive access to design their own home energy systems.

IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in Austria come with a 25-year limited warranty from Enphase.

“We’re proud to provide homeowners and businesses across Austria with high-performing solar energy systems,” said Arpad Vadoc, managing director at PBS GmbH . “IQ8 Microinverters enable our customers to power their lives with clean, reliable energy for years to come.”

“Homeowners in Austria are looking for ways to take control of their energy usage and gain energy independence,” said David Selmi, project manager at DS Elektro GmbH & Co KG. “IQ8 Microinverters are safe, powerful, and reliable, making the most out of what the sun has to offer.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“Our customers in Austria are prioritizing not only reliability but also convenience when selecting a home energy system,” said Mario Moser, CEO at Elektro Moser . “The IQ8-powered home energy system seamlessly integrates with the Enphase App for unprecedented control at the touch of a button.”

“At Enphase, we provide homeowners with industry-leading innovative solar energy systems,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “We’re pleased to expand our line of products in Austria, enabling our installer partners to provide these systems capable of supporting the most powerful solar modules on the market.”

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters in Austria, please visit the Enphase website .

