Abcourt begins drilling on its Flordin property in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mines Abcourt Inc. (‘‘Abcourt” or the “company”) (TSX Venture : ABI) is pleased to announce that a new drilling program is starting on its Flordin property (100% ABI) in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area. The drill is already in action to carry out a minimum campaign of 1,300 metres. The objective of this campaign is to validate the lateral and depth continuity of a gold-bearing shear zone in the eastern sector of the property that has historically returned 6.49 g/t gold over 2.1 m and 22.63 g/t gold over 3.5 m (hole FL-18-254).

Following the compilation of data and re-verification of existing drill core, Abcourt's team confirmed that the mineralized zone is not associated with quartz-carbonate veins but rather with a shear zone in a basalt strongly altered in ankerite and hematite. The mineralization consists of fine disseminated cubic pyrite. In addition, Abcourt's team hypothesizes that the two high-grade gold zones are likely connected and form a single mineralized zone of multi-metre-thick high-grade gold. It should also be noted that the gold shear was intersected within 40 meters of surface.

This drilling campaign will develop new gold potential that has been undervalued in the past. It should also be noted that the latest Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed in 2023 by Innovexplo is available on SEDAR+ for consultation. It reports a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 1,530,000 tonnes of measured and indicated grade at a grade of 2.15 g/t gold for a total of 107,000 ounces of gold. This new drilling campaign will potentially increase the resources of the main deposit as the newly exposed shear zone is located in a less densely drilled area of the property.

Pascal Hamelin, President, and CEO Comments: This new drilling campaign on our Flordin property confirms our future development vision, which is to concentrate exploration efforts within a 100 km radius of our Sleeping Giant Mill. With the current rise in the price of gold to nearly US$2,000 per ounce, we are the only junior company currently able to capitalize and deliver ounces of gold quickly. As such, it is imperative to make the most of our many potential gold projects that can secure the Company's future ounces of gold.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it concentrates its development activities.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations President and CEO Reseau ProMarket Inc., T : (819) 768-2857 T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456 Courriel : phamelin@abcourt.com Courriel : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

