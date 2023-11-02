Fiverr Welcomes Matti Yahav as Chief Marketing Officer and Appoints Yael Garten to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the appointment of Matti Yahav as CMO and Yael Garten to its board of directors. The addition of Matti and Yael is part of Fiverr’s broader strategy to build an iconic brand and drive continued innovation.



Matti Yahav

Matti brings with him over 20 years of marketing experience to Fiverr. He has worked with some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Lego, Disney, Nestle, and SodaStream. During his time at SodaStream, Matti spent over seven years on the Global Management Team, five of which were as CMO. His leadership resulted in groundbreaking efforts that significantly impacted the brand and business results. Matti is stepping into the role previously held by Gali Arnon, for the past six years, where she has built Fiverr into a globally recognized brand. Gali Arnon has been promoted to a new role as Chief Business Officer, Marketplace, where she will focus on leading Fiverr’s marketplace strategy, growth, and product development. Matti joined the company on November 1, 2023.

Yael Garten

Dr. Yael Garten is a technology business leader with 20 years of extensive experience in data science, machine learning, and converting data into actionable products and business strategies. Yael was the AI/ML Director of Data Science and Engineering at Apple for the last six years and before that, was Director of Data Science at LinkedIn Corporation. Before joining LinkedIn, Yael was a Research Scientist and Text Mining Lead at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

She also serves on the Levi Strauss & Co. Board of Directors, which she joined in 2020. She will replace Philippe Botteri, who has been a member of the board since 2016.

“I am delighted to welcome such top-tier talent to the leadership team at Fiverr. Matti has proved during his broad career his ability to make marketing work for the business while still putting creativity at the heart of driving brand love,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “Yael brings a wealth of expertise in data, AI, and machine learning, with a deep understanding of two-sided marketplaces, and will be an enormous asset to Fiverr as we evolve the future of work. There is an enormous opportunity ahead of us and both Matti and Yael’s experience will prove incredibly valuable as we continue to grow and build the company.”

