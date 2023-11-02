Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of T cell engagers to selectively modulate tumor-specific T cells, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business and clinical update on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.



The Company will provide a clinical update from its Phase 1 trials evaluating the lead interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based biologic, CUE-101, as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV+ head and neck cancer and from the ongoing Phase 1 trial with the Company’s second IL-2 based candidate, CUE-102, for the treatment of Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1) expressing cancers. Additional clinical, pipeline and business updates will also be addressed.



As a reminder, posters highlighting new positive data from the CUE-101 and CUE-102 clinical programs will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2023) on November 4, 2023.

Webcast Details

Thursday, November 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.



