Akoya to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that Company management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.



Stephens Annual Investment Conference | NASH 2023

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 15th at 11:00 AM CT

Nashville, TN

Canaccord Genuity 2023 MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 16th at 2:30 PM ET

New York, NY

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 30th at 11:30 AM ET

New York, NY

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

(617) 650-8497

media@akoyabio.com