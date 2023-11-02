Liquid Biopsy Market Accelerates at 18% CAGR to Top US$ 24.70 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a CAGR of 18%, the global Liquid Biopsy Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.70 billion by 2033, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary method for detecting cancer biomarkers in physiological fluids such as blood and urine and has emerged as a game-changer in oncology.

Historically, cancer diagnosis and monitoring relied heavily on invasive procedures, most notably tissue biopsies, which involve taking a sample of the tumor for evaluation. These treatments, however, can be unpleasant, have inherent hazards, and do not necessarily provide accurate information regarding the tumor's genetic makeup.

Liquid biopsies are non-invasive, allowing for repeated blood or urine samples to provide real-time information regarding the existence and features of cancer. Liquid biopsies can also detect minimal residual disease (MRD), or the presence of cancer cells after therapy, which aids in determining treatment efficacy and disease progression.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liquid biopsy market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is projected to reach US$ 24.70 billion by the end of 2033.

North America held 48.32% share of the global market in 2022.

The cell-free DNA biomarker segment accounted for 48.2% share of the market in 2022.

The blood sample segment accounted for 69.8% market share in 2022.

In 2022, hospitals and laboratories held a market share of 46.85%.

The multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) segment, based on technology, accounted for a 70.15% share of the global market.

Lung cancer generated 33% of the revenue in 2022.

“Liquid biopsy has emerged as a beacon of hope for cancer patients and healthcare professionals. Its potential to revolutionize cancer diagnostics by offering non-invasive, accurate, and accessible methods for detection and monitoring is a testament to the power of innovation in the field of healthcare. As we continue to address the rising cancer prevalence worldwide, the liquid biopsy market is a shining example of how cutting-edge technology can positively impact the lives of millions of individuals facing this formidable disease,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

High Need for Non-invasive Procedures in Modern Healthcare

Rising cancer prevalence has become a big global healthcare concern. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of cancer cases has consistently increased throughout the years, making it the second biggest cause of death worldwide. The aging population is critical, as cancer is more common in older people, and as life expectancy rises, more people are at risk. Additionally, lifestyle variables such as poor diet, tobacco use, and insufficient physical activity have been related to an increased chance of developing cancer.

Environmental factors, such as carcinogen exposure, are contributing to the increased cancer prevalence. Some of the environmental factors that expose people to cancer-causing chemicals are industrialization, pollution, and occupational dangers. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure and access to medical facilities have resulted in improved disease diagnosis and reporting, uncovering previously undetected cases. Cancer has a massive economic and emotional impact, affecting not only patients but also their families and the entire healthcare system. As a result, early detection, efficient monitoring, and effective treatment for cancer are more important than ever.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 24.70 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 18% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 246 Figures



Key Segments of Liquid Biopsy Industry Research Report

By Product & Service: Assay Kits, Instruments, Software and Services

Assay Kits, Instruments, Software and Services By Circulating Biomarker: Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Cell-free DNA, Circulating Cell-free RNA, Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles, Others

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Cell-free DNA, Circulating Cell-free RNA, Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles, Others By Indication: Cancer: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Others Non-cancer: Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Organ Transplantations, Infectious Disease Testing, Others

By Technology : Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS), Single-gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

: Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS), Single-gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays) By Clinical Application: Routine Screening, Patient Work-up, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring, Others

Routine Screening, Patient Work-up, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring, Others By Sample Type: Blood, Urine, Saliva, Others

Blood, Urine, Saliva, Others By End User: Hospitals & Laboratories, Specialty Centers, Research Institutes, Others

Hospitals & Laboratories, Specialty Centers, Research Institutes, Others By Region: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid biopsy market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (assay kits, instruments, software & services), circulating biomarker (circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA, circulating cell-free DNA, exosomes & extracellular vesicles), indication (cancer, non-cancer), clinical application (routine screening, patient work-up, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, recurrence monitoring), technology (multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS), single-gene analysis (PCR microarrays)), sample type (blood, urine, saliva), and end user (hospitals & laboratories, specialty centers, research institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

