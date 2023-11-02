QIAGEN and Element Biosciences partner to offer complete next-generation sequencing workflows for the AVITI System

Venlo, the Netherlands, and San Diego, California, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Element Biosciences, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to offer comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows for the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative sequencing platform.

Element’s AVITI System is a versatile benchtop sequencer offering a combination of performance, cost, and flexibility for a wide range of NGS applications. For customers using the AVITI System, QIAGEN provides Sample to Insight NGS workflows with validated QIAseq panels and integrated bioinformatic solutions, including CLC LightSpeed and QCI Interpret software.

“The collaboration between QIAGEN and Element Biosciences delivers unprecedented insights across various genomic applications to our customers worldwide. Researchers are increasingly searching for complete solutions and workflows from sample to insight, and we are committed to advancing the field together by providing innovative technology and applications that help researchers accelerate discovery,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President, Head of Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN.

Yaron Hakak, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Element Biosciences, added: “Element and QIAGEN share the goals of offering flexible, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions to our customers. Jointly promoting the combined workflow will help us serve an expanded customer base with the backing of a global genomic powerhouse like QIAGEN.”

QIAGEN’s platform-agnostic QIAseq panels enable efficient and accurate NGS library preparation. The QIAseq miRNA Library Kit, the QIAseq xHYB Actionable Exome Panel, and the QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panel have been validated on the AVITI sequencer with robust performance, high specificity, and coverage uniformity, as well as consistent variant detection.

LightSpeed, a new module for QIAGEN CLC Genomics Workbench Premium, enables AVITI System users to perform cost-effective whole genome sequencing (WGS) secondary analysis with exceptional runtimes. QCI Interpret, a fully customizable software solution, facilitates NGS variant interpretation and reporting for oncology and hereditary applications, with over 3 million reports issued.

“There is a huge potential for NGS to deliver on the vision of precision medicine. One of the greatest barriers to ubiquitous adoption and use is the efficient downstream analysis and interpretation of processed samples,” said Dr. Jonathan Sheldon, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN Digital Insights. “We are pleased to partner with Element Biosciences to deliver joint solutions that enable customers to rapidly adopt, automate, and scale their NGS needs with higher cost efficiencies and faster turnaround times.”

More information on the NGS workflow for the AVITI system can be found here: https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/element-aviti-workflows/

Both partners will present data at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting in Washington, DC. QIAGEN is also collaborating closely with other leading sequencing platform providers and will offer at ASHG a preview of data generated with several QIAseq kits on different sequencing platforms, demonstrating excellent performance and compatibility.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

