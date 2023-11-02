Luxury Car Market To Reach USD 1,216.9 Billion By 2032 Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Luxury Car Market size was valued at USD 714.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of CAGR 5.6% and reach USD 1,216.9 Billion by 2032.

Luxury cars are best suited for the business class with a high net income. Also, automotive advancements in the luxury car segment have attracted a vast consumer base in the past few years. Besides, entrepreneurs from small and medium organizations are now spending on luxuries owing to their high spending capacity.

Environmental concerns like global carbon emissions and an increase in greenhouse gases foster the EV segment in the luxury car market. Players like Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Morris Garage have already made a grand entry into the market. These cars have optimized features and provide the utmost comfort at a higher price point. Luxury cars are available in all vehicle categories, including hatchbacks, sedans, sports cars, and SUVs. They are expensive compared to normal cars and use high-end materials for the interior and exterior finishes. In the elite category, people with more than USD 30 million in investments are considered UNHW (Ultra High Net worth Individuals) to possess a fleet of luxury cars.

Luxury cars are passenger vehicles designed to provide and deliver excellent ride quality, better safety measures, and features such as durability, passenger safety, and other high-end features such as handcrafted upholstery and customized body fittings. These cars have more refined engines and face fewer breakdowns than regular ones. The driving experience of luxury cars keeps the driver fatigue-free for longer travel.

Segmentation Overview:

The global luxury car market has been segmented into body type, fuel, class, and region. The sedan segment accounted for a major market share because of the comfort and luxury that comes by default in the sedan. Sedans have ample legroom and thigh support, and the body roll is much less when compared to SUVs. Europe dominates the luxury car market, mainly due to the presence of an established automobile market with several players. Also, Europe has advanced automotive manufacturing setups like machinery and testing tracks where they can test the cars before launch and rectify the changes and errors before the product launch accordingly, which has driven the market.

Luxury Car Market Report Highlights:

The global luxury car market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032.

The growing popularity of luxury cars for their status is driving the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the luxury car category are expected to propel the market demand in the forthcoming years.

Under the hood, car engines can be differentiated into petrol, diesel, and electric hybrid based on the fuel type.

The cars can be differentiated as sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs based on body or vehicle type.

Some prominent players in the Luxury Car market report include Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Lexus, Tesla, Audi, Acura, Volvo, Cadillac, JLR and others

Industry Trends and Insights:

The luxury car market in India holds tremendous potential owing to the rise in the popularity of luxury cars among the youth. It is witnessed that the Indian youth has a good buying capacity for luxury sedan and hatchbacks. It is anticipated that the trend is likely to grow more in the next two to three years.

In 2023, a family-owned Pembleton motor company based in the Tene Valley, U.K., has ambitious plans to scale in the luxury car segment.

Luxury Car Market Segmentation:

By Body Type: Sedan, hatchback, SUV.

By Fuel: Petrol, diesel, hybrid.

By Class: Entry level, mid-level, ultra luxury.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

