New Report By RationalStat | DPaaS Market Analysis Shows Growing Adoption by Businesses of All Sizes

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is valued at US$ 27.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 17.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based or subscription-based service that offers data security and protection solutions to individuals, organizations, and businesses. DPaaS is designed to help safeguard sensitive and critical data from various threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks, data loss, and disasters. It provides a scalable, cost-effective, and managed approach to data security, making it easier for users to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data.

The exponential growth of data generated by individuals and organizations, including big data, IoT, and multimedia content, has created a heightened demand for data protection services. In addition, the increasing competition amongst the service providers, which is driving the cost of service lower, thus resulting in wide adoption by enterprises of various sizes.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including service type, enterpriser size, deployment mode and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of service type, storage as a service is expected to dominate the data protection as a service market, primarily due to its need across all enterprises and across various industries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 27.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 82.8 billion Growth Rate 17.2% Key Market Drivers Rising data volumes

Rising data security concerns

Increased need for data backup and recovery Companies Profiled Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Acronis

Commvault

Zerto

Barracuda Networks

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include,

In March 2023, IBM teamed up with Cohesity. The collaboration focuses on catering to the increased need for data security by organizations in hybrid cloud environment.

In November 2022, AWS expanded its Backup and Elastic Disaster Recovery services. The expansion includes including new services and features.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market growth include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Veritas Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Acronis, Commvault, Zerto, and Barracuda Networks, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market based on service type, enterpriser size, deployment mode, and region

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Service Type Backup as a Service Storage as a Service Disaster Recovery as a Service

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Small & Medium Large

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market US Canada Latin America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Report:

What will be the market value of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the market drivers of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the key trends in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

Which is the leading region in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-data-protection-as-a-service-dpaas-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245