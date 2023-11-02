The Shifting Landscape of the Global Roofing Materials Market, 2023-2030: Metal Roofs Set to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Category

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Roofing Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roofing materials market is on a trajectory to reach an impressive $165.57 billion by 2030, driven by substantial investments in the reconstruction of residential and commercial buildings. This growth is underpinned by a diverse range of roofing materials, including metal, asphalt, plastic/membrane, and other materials like clay tiles, solar technology, and green roofs. Each product type finds unique applications within the roofing materials market, catering to different end-use needs.

Key Products and Technologies

In this market, established long-term relationships between customers and manufacturers and high brand loyalty are defining characteristics. Major industry players are committed to offering an extensive range of high-quality products to bolster their brand reputation. They focus on integrated roofing system services, combining their product portfolios with other roofing components to gain a competitive edge over local competitors, contributing to a highly fragmented market.

Pricing in this industry is typically based on square footage and considers various factors such as supply chain disruptions, average material pricing, and product waste on the jobsite. Revenue calculations and unit shipment forecasts correlate material volume to monetary value.

Market Trends by Region

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to be the primary driver of market demand, spurred by rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising per capita income. Emerging markets in countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and India are experiencing a surge in demand. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are expected to witness the highest market growth, driven by robust expansion in construction and industrial applications, particularly as these segments evolve and grow.

Product Segments and Growth

Among the product segments, metal roofs are set to emerge as the fastest-growing category due to their long service life, durability, and cost-effectiveness. The "other materials" category, encompassing diverse options like clay, cement, wood, tiles, green roofs, and solar technology, represents the largest market segment. Meanwhile, asphalt is the dominant product group in terms of market size.

Market Segments

The residential segment is expected to be the largest and the second-fastest-growing segment, attributed to developing markets with high population growth and an increasing demand for larger houses and residential roofing. Reroofing activities, driven by the replacement of aged products, damage repairs, or transitions to different roofing materials, are expected to boost product demand. The industrial segment is also anticipated to see decent growth, primarily due to the emergence of industries in less-developed markets.

In conclusion, the global roofing materials market is poised for substantial growth, with different materials catering to diverse applications. Market dynamics are shaped by factors like regional demand drivers, pricing strategies, and evolving customer preferences. The industry is marked by a mix of established players and smaller companies, emphasizing the importance of product quality and customer relationships in this ever-expanding market.

