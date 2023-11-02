Pixalate’s Q3 2023 Mobile Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Report: Verve Group is the No. 1 Mobile SSP in North America

London, UK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2023 Mobile Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Pixalate’s research team evaluated programmatic advertising Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) by their estimated market share for mobile platforms, using the billions of open programmatic impressions seen across our customer base and proprietary technology. The rankings are broken down by geographical regions (North America, EMEA, LATAM, APAC).

For the rankings, Pixalate analyzes advertising data from multiple sources across the entire advertising stack, including ad agencies and DSPs, to SSPs, exchanges, and publishers while excluding impressions marked as Invalid Traffic (IVT). Our proprietary data analytics solution provides valuable insights about advertising opportunities in the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Key Findings: Mobile SSPs Market Share Report

North America

Verve Group is the most popular mobile SSP in North America on both Google and Apple App Stores Verve Group (28%) dramatically expanded its lead over Google AdExchange (13%) from Q2 2023 to Q3 2023 Verve Group (11%) has topped the Google Play list of mobile SSPs for all three quarters in 2023

EMEA:

With 13% market share , TaurusX, LimpidTV, and AlgoriX are tied for top EMEA SSPs for apps in the Apple App Store

Verve Group, AlgoriX, and LoopMe were in the top five SSPs for Apple App Store apps in both Q2 2023 and Q3 2023

and were in the top five SSPs for Apple App Store apps in both Q2 2023 and Q3 2023 TaurusX (39%) rapidly ascended to be the leading SSP on Google Play Store apps; it was outside the top 10 in Q2 2023

APAC:

Yeahmobi (45%) expanded its lead in the Apple App Store, rising from 40% market share in Q2 2023

expanded its lead in the , rising from 40% market share in Q2 2023 On the Google Play Store, Verve Group (20%) overtook Google AdExchange in APAC; Google AdExchange had the top market share in both Q1 and Q2 2023

LATAM:

Still at the top of the Apple App Store list, Digital Turbine (16%) saw its market share drop from 25% from Q2 to Q3 2023

Google AdExchange (26%) has been the No. 1 SSP for Google Play Store apps in LATAM throughout all three quarters of 2023 so far

Download the full reports to see the top Mobile SSPs on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Q3 2023:

