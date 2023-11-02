Managers' Transaction

| Source: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Horsholm, DENMARK

November 2, 2023 - Announcement No. 11

Vesting of restricted share units


Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Please see attachment.


For further information please contact: 

Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364 

Disa Tuominen, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +45  6038 5826

Kathrine Westermann, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 2381 5595

