Calibration and Repair Services Industry Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Lie in Multi-Vendor Capabilities, Connected Mobility, and Increasing Activity in the Life Sciences Sector

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Calibration and Repair Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calibration and repair services market is poised to achieve a value of $3.99 billion by 2024, propelled by a surge in quality awareness, increased adoption by industries such as aerospace and defense, life sciences, and stricter regulations imposed by global calibration authorities. These industries, characterized by highly regulated instruments, face a significant risk of equipment failure, necessitating regular calibration.

Automation and asset software are key drivers of this market, reducing calibration time and enhancing service quality. Some equipment can be automatically tested by simply plugging into the software. Furthermore, the calibration and repair services market is expected to experience rapid growth with the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and connected assets, as all connected equipment requires regular calibration for proper network functionality.

Growth prospects in this market include multi-vendor and multi-instrument capabilities, connected mobility, and increasing activity in the life sciences sector. Market consolidation and continuous acquisitions are anticipated. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to reduced activity in end markets such as consumer electronics, industrial, educational institutes, and energy, temporarily offsetting the growth in calibration and repair services due to social distancing measures.

This market analysis covers regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Calibration and repair service types include electrical/electronics, mechanical, physical/dimensional, and temperature/thermodynamic. End-user industries encompass aerospace and defense, consumer electronics and semiconductors, communications, medical/life sciences, automotive, industrial, and others (educational institutes). The study spans from 2016 to 2024.

Key Takeaways

The global calibration and repair services market is on track to reach $3.99 billion by 2024, driven by stringent regulations and industry demand.

Automation and asset software are accelerating market growth by reducing calibration time and enhancing service quality.

The advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and connected assets further fuels the demand for calibration services.

Growth opportunities lie in multi-vendor capabilities, connected mobility, and increasing activity in the life sciences sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily reduced demand in certain industries, impacting on-site calibration and repair services.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Calibration and Repair Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Service Types Defined

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: MEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Demand from Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Technological and Manufacturing Activity from Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity 3: Electric Vehicle Growth

Growth Opportunity 4: Consolidation among Third-party Service Providers

4. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

5. List of Exhibits





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9zvq9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.