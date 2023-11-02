Sebonac Acquires Annual Resolutions

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sebonac has announced its acquisition of Annual Resolutions Inc., a Toronto-based legal software company. This acquisition further solidifies Sebonac’s position in the software space.



Annual Resolutions provides a software solution tailored for corporations and legal professionals, aiming to automate the intricate processes surrounding corporate minute book maintenance. Given its practical utility, it has seen swift adoption within Ontario, simplifying legal processes and minimizing associated challenges.

An executive from Sebonac stated, "Annual Resolutions has carved a notable niche in the legal tech sector. We see great potential in this technology and are keen on fostering its growth, both within Canada and potentially internationally."

Judah Cooper established Annual Resolutions during his engineering studies at Queen’s University. As the platform secured its initial clientele, it evolved progressively, driven by direct feedback from businesses and their legal representatives. Mr. Cooper commented that “the recent rise in document generation software has been remarkable, and it has been a rewarding experience to aid businesses in adopting this technology”.

Looking ahead, there are expansion plans for the Annual Resolutions platform across Canada. The future roadmap also includes enhancements to its document generation capabilities and broadening the scope of the automated legal solutions it offers.

About Sebonac:

Sebonac is a global software-focused investment firm working with companies at all stages of growth. Sebonac invests directly in emerging technology companies as well as partnering with other firms to provide advisory services.

About Annual Resolutions Inc.:

Annual Resolutions Inc. offers a specialized platform assisting corporations in updating their minute books annually and ensuring consistent compliance. The platform allows for the automatic generation of legal documents and integrates effortlessly with a corporation’s existing lawyer and accountant contact points.

Contact:

Annual Resolutions Inc.: info@annualresolutions.com

Sebonac: info@sebonacadvisors.com