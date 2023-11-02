Cloud Gaming's Meteoric Rise: How 5G and Cutting-Edge Tech are Transforming the Gaming Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud gaming sector is poised for substantial growth thanks to advancements in infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective technological solutions. The gaming industry is experiencing expansion, driven by the widespread use of mobile devices and the proliferation of 5G technology, leading to heightened competition among gaming companies.
Recent progress in infrastructure, including high network speeds and significant data storage capacity, has made the concept of cloud gaming a practical and beneficial reality. As users increasingly favor pay-as-you-go and pay-on-demand models, cloud gaming has gained momentum. The presence of large data centers and high-speed network connectivity has significantly contributed to the adoption of cloud gaming in recent years.
Within the cloud gaming market's expanding ecosystem, several key technologies are playing pivotal roles in driving growth. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are enhancing the user experience and providing features like customization and personalization. Furthermore, the accessibility of cost-effective, high-powered computers and gaming consoles is fueling the adoption of cloud gaming platforms and solutions. The trajectory suggests that cloud gaming is on track to become the preferred gaming platform within the next 5 to 7 years.
The research report, titled "Opportunity Assessment of Cloud Gaming Evolution in the 5G and 6G Era," delves into the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and explores the influence of telecom players and the advent of 5G and 6G technologies on the industry.
The research includes the following modules:
- Cloud gaming ecosystem and technology advancements
- Competitive scenario (cloud gaming vs. console gaming)
- Impact of 5G/6G
- Key innovation/R&D themes and emerging business models
- Porter five force analysis
- Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Gaming Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Telecom Industry: Pillar to Cloud Gaming Market
- Cloud Gaming: A Brief Overview
- Cloud Gaming: A Growing Sector Harnessing Emerging Technologies
- Cloud Gaming Technology: General Architecture
- Cloud Gaming: Web of Enabling and Converging Technologies
- Key Technology Pillars that Impact Cloud Gaming
- Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Ecosystem
- Why Cloud Gaming and Not Consoles?
- Top Players and Key Start-ups Venturing into the Cloud Gaming Space
- Key Technology and Product Developments in Cloud Gaming
- Global Mega Trends Impacting Cloud Gaming
- Regional Adoption of Cloud Gaming: Brief Overview
- Top Countries: Trends and Initiatives in Cloud Gaming
- Company Strategies: Mergers, Funding, and Partnerships
- Companies to Collaborate: Potential Growth Opportunities
- Impact of 5G Networks
- Telecom Players to Aid Adoption of Cloud Gaming
- Key Innovation/R&D Themes
- Business Models for Cloud Gaming
- Porters Five Force Model
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud Gaming Ecosystem Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2: High Adoption of Mobile Gaming
- Growth Opportunity 3: eSports and Cloud Gaming Tournaments
5. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
6. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
