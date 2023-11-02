AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Selects Intuitive Machines to Provide Solutions for Nuclear-Powered Satellites

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) today announced the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), within the U.S. Department of Defense, has awarded Intuitive Machines, a leading space exploration and infrastructure company, the Joint Energy Technology Supplying On-Orbit Nuclear Power (JETSON) Low-power Mission Application contract.



The $9.49 million award calls for Intuitive Machines to develop technical solutions for satellite positioning and maneuverability using Radioisotope Power Systems (“RPS”) in support of NASA’s GATEWAY – a multi-purpose outpost orbiting the Moon.

The JETSON contract is another example of Intuitive Machines continued focus on diversifying revenue streams across civil, energy, national security, and defense.

The team will leverage their expertise in nuclear power systems, power generation, and space exploration to provide a safe, efficient, and scalable solution for a wide range of space missions.

“As space exploration ventures become more ambitious and diverse, the need for efficient and reliable power sources in space is paramount,” said Pete McGrath, Intuitive Machines Vice President of Business Development. “Developing the ability to expand power sources beyond solar, which requires heavy battery storage, could remove the burden of constantly worrying about a spacecraft’s arrays relative to the sun, and potentially deliver long-term stability for satellites that would otherwise lose power over time.”

Intuitive Machines intends to leverage design and technology developed under its Fission Surface Power and Lunar RPS awards to propose an integrated architecture solution to develop two CubeSats with RPS capable of generating 20 We for position navigation and timing and electric propulsion launched as rideshare on an Intuitive Machines lunar transportation mission.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com