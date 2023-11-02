Global Table Top Games (Board Games, Puzzles, Playing Cards) Market Landscape 2023-2028, Featuring Analysis of Mattel, Hasbro, CMON, and Embracer Group Amongst Other Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Table Top Games Market: Analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, User Group, and Region - Size, Trends and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tabletop games market, valued at $23.58 billion in 2023, is set to surge to $37.11 billion by 2028. The market is segmented by type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

The market is driven by a resurgence in the popularity of board games, card games, and puzzles. Factors contributing to this growth include increased demand for educational games, acceptance of board games in game bars and cafes, and the appeal of face-to-face social interaction. Millennials are showing a growing preference for board games and card games, further boosting the market.

Market Segmentation:

Type: The market is divided into Board Games, Puzzles, and Playing Cards. Board games dominate the market due to their resurgence in popularity, offering tangible and shared gaming experiences that foster social bonds. Distribution Channel: It is categorized into Brick and Mortar and E-Commerce. E-Commerce is expected to experience the highest CAGR, driven by online sellers and manufacturers operating shopping websites. End User: Segments include Below 8 Age, 8-15 Age, and 15 Age & Above. The Below 8 Age group is growing rapidly due to the rising popularity of educational activities and age-appropriate games. Region: The global market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America leads the market, with the United States at the forefront due to increased disposable income and early adoption of board games and puzzles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and online sales of tabletop games.

Growing demand for games and puzzles for kids.

Shift towards indoor games.

Commercialization of movies and cartoon characters in game marketing.

Improvements in content and functionality of board games.

Acceptance of educational board games for children's creative development.

Challenges:

Consumer inclination towards mobile and PC games.

Counterfeit tabletop games due to a lack of trademark protection in some regions.

Trends:

Growing usage of social media for game promotion.

Increasing mental illness awareness, leading to the use of games as a form of therapy.

Rising popularity of theme-based games.

Introduction of new and innovative puzzles.

Integration of board games in cafes and bars.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic initially disrupted manufacturing and distribution, but as people spent more time at home, there was a resurgence in interest in tabletop games. Families and small groups turned to board games and card games as a means of bonding and passing the time together.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, with key players including Ravensburger, Mattel, Buffalo Games, Goliath Games, Hasbro, Asmodee, CMON Games, and more. Leading entities are actively investing in research and development initiatives to expand their product portfolios and market presence.

One of the primary strategies employed by manufacturers involves local production to minimize operational expenditures. For instance, Hasbro partnered with Panini America to introduce NBA Prizm Trading Cards to a new board game.

In Conclusion

The global tabletop games market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by various factors such as the appeal of social interaction, acceptance of educational games, and a resurgence in board game popularity. As the market continues to expand, competition and innovation are expected to shape its future.

