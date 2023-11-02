Surge Arrester Market to Reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Power Protection Solutions | RationalStat Market Study

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Surge Arrester Market is valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of approximately 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Surge arresters, are electrical devices designed to protect electronic and electrical equipment, as well as power distribution systems, from voltage spikes or surges. These voltage surges can result from various sources, including lightning strikes, electrical faults, switching events, and other transient disturbances in the power supply. Surge arresters are used to divert or limit the energy of these surges, preventing damage to sensitive equipment and ensuring the stable operation of electrical systems.

The proliferation of electronic devices and equipment in residential, commercial, and industrial settings has heightened the need for surge protection to prevent damage and data loss.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global surge arrester market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, voltage (in kV), material type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global surge arrester market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global surge arrester market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Surge Arrester Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, utilities is expected to dominate the surge arresters market, principally due to the wide use of electrical network in the utilities industries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.7 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing use of electronic devices

Increased lightning activity

Rising use of sensitive electronics Companies Profiled LEGRAND

Emerson

General Electric

Phoenix Contact

DEHN

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Siemens AG

ABB

TDK Electronics

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

In January 2021, Emerson expanded its SolaHD surge protection devices portfolio by introducing several upgrades to products within the portfolio, thereby equipping users with various ways to protect electronics.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global surge arrester market growth include LEGRAND, Emerson, General Electric, Phoenix Contact, DEHN, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Siemens AG, ABB, and TDK Electronics, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global surge arrester market based on type, voltage (in kV), material type, end user, and region

Global Surge Arrester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Secondary Distribution Intermediate Station Class Others

Global Surge Arrester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Voltage (in kV) Less than 100 100 – 500 500 – 700 More than 700

Global Surge Arrester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Polymeric Porcelain Others

Global Surge Arrester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Industries Transportation Utilities Others

Global Surge Arrester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Surge Arrester Market US Canada Latin America Surge Arrester Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Surge Arrester Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Surge Arrester Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Surge Arrester Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Surge Arrester Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Surge Arrester Report:

What will be the market value of the global surge arrester market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global surge arrester market?

What are the market drivers of the global surge arrester market?

What are the key trends in the global surge arrester market?

Which is the leading region in the global surge arrester market?

What are the major companies operating in the global surge arrester market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global surge arrester market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

