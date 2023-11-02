BDO Unibank, Inc. to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 9th 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO, BDOUY) based in the Philippines, today announced that BDO Unibank, Inc. Executive Vice President, Luis S. Reyes, Jr. will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 9th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: November 9, 2023 TIME: 9:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3rhvMzf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO is a full-service universal bank in the Philippines, providing a complete array of industry-leading products and services including Lending (corporate and consumer), Deposit-taking, Foreign Exchange, Brokering, Trust and Investments, Credit Cards, Retail Cash Cards, Corporate Cash Management and Remittances. Through its local subsidiaries, the Bank offers Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Finance, Rural Banking, Life Insurance, Insurance Brokerage, and Online and Traditional Stock Brokerage services. The Bank has the largest distribution network with over 1,700 operating branches and more than 4,700 ATMs nationwide. BDO has 16 international offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) spread across Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. As of June 30, 2023, BDO is the country’s largest bank in terms of total resources, customer loans, deposits, assets under management and capital, as well as branch and ATM network nationwide. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Investor Relations (IR) Team

(632) 8840 7000

irandcorplan@bdo.com.ph

Luis S. Reyes, Jr.

Executive Vice President

(632) 8840 7000 (loc. 6069)

reyes.luis@bdo.com.ph

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com