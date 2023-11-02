Mortgage Lender Global Market 2023-2027: Digital Disruption - The Rise of Fintech Mortgage Lenders in a Traditional Market

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortgage Lender Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mortgage Lender Market is set to grow from its 2022 value of $902.38 billion to an estimated $1.02 trillion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. While the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global economic recovery, it's expected to continue expanding, reaching a substantial value of $1.62 trillion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.1%.

The mortgage lender market is integral to property ownership, providing financing for real estate properties. This comprehensive market research report delves into the segments of residential and commercial mortgage lenders. It covers the latest industry trends, the influence of technology, and key policy shifts. Major companies in this sector are adopting new technologies to improve efficiency and user experience, resulting in a positive trend in the market.

Notable partnerships are a key feature in the market, with major players joining forces to enhance their market presence. For instance, in September 2022, Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. introduced NOVA, a dynamic mortgage loan origination system. It aims to promote effectiveness and productivity with an intuitive, modern user interface.

Additionally, in April 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. acquired Wyndham Capital Mortgage Inc., aiming to expand its mortgage product offerings and provide a fully digital mortgage experience for customers.

Key Market Insights:

U.S. Market : The U.S. mortgage lender market is estimated at $78.8 million in 2022.

: The U.S. mortgage lender market is estimated at $78.8 million in 2022. China : China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of $337.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.4%.

: China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of $337.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.4%. Other Markets: Japan, Canada, and Germany, among other regions, are also anticipated to see significant growth.

This report offers a comprehensive perspective on the mortgage lender market, helping executives make strategic decisions and navigate industry shifts effectively.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with data covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market and how it's responding as the pandemic subsides.

Assess the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war and high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment and benchmark your performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis delivered in an Excel dashboard format.

The full report answers critical questions about the mortgage lender market, including the largest and fastest-growing markets, how the market relates to the overall economy and other markets, and the forces shaping the market's future.

A selection of Companies mentioned in this report includes

Santander Bank N.A.

Wells Fargo & Company

Citibank N.A.

U.S. Bank N.A.

Bank of America Corporation

Ally Financial Inc.

BNP Paribas Fortis

Navy Federal Credit Union

Rocket Mortgage LLC

Guild Mortgage Company

United Wholesale Mortgage LLC

PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Finance of America Mortgage LLC

Flagstar Bank NA

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Caliber Home Loans Inc.

Loan Depot LLC

Texas Capital Bank N.A.

Amerifirst Financial Corporation

Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company

Stearns Lending LLC

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Guaranteed Rate Inc.

Carrington Mortgage Services

Homebridge Financial Services Inc.

CrossCountry Mortgage LLC



